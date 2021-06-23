A craft beer restaurant that has been serving Denver for twenty-four years is closing

Brewery Elevate on Unsplash

When locals or visitors attend a sports event or a concert at Coors field has likely gone to Falling Rock Tap House which has been an icon of Denver's craft beer scene. The tap house is also extremely popular during Denver's Great American Beer Festival that happens very fall and their no crap on tap" motto. Unfortuantely the restaurant was hit hard during the pandemic and has announced that it will be closing later this month. The announcement was put on the restaurant/bar's website.

The owners said specifically that the COVID-19 pandemic had been the "icing on the cake" of their tumultuous past five years. Apparently, there was also a year-long construction project in the last couple of years that caused a 30% drop in sales and "changes in the neighborhood that have impacted our business negatively."

The Falling Rock owners also mentioned that the restaurant has been experiencing more difficulties finding kitchen staff, rapidly increasing overhead/costs and increased competition from their suppliers.

As of now, the Falling Rock owners have announced that they will be closed this coming Monday and Tuesday. Their final days in business for June will be trying to sell all of the beer and merchandise which will include items from the beer cellar, signage, old tap handles, t-shirts, and other miscellaneous items.

The last note on the restaurant's website read, "We can’t possibly thank all of you enough for the last 24 years of the Falling Rock. Thank you for everything you did to make our vision of what a beer bar could be.”

Sources: https://www.9news.com/article/life/style/colorado-guide/falling-rock-tap-house-closing/73-2b3b3ace-e2f9-4d52-adaf-4a1f553c7684

