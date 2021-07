Bottom Line Made of high-quality BPA-free plastic and galvanized steel, the Vivosun tumbling composter offers two chambers and an ample capacity of 43 gallons. A tumbling composter that’s a perfect fit for beginners who prefer a more modestly sized bin but still want the benefits of a two-compartment design. The Geobin is an open composter that's ideal for large gardens and yards. It can hold up to 216 gallons of compost material at a price usually under $40. The D.F. Omer is a sturdy tower-shaped bin made from black PP plastic. It's one of the best options for large amounts (up to 110 gallons) of compostable waste. The Vitamix FoodCycler is an automated fast-working food recycler that can help reduce food waste by turning it into a nutrient-rich fertilizer for your garden.