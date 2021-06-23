Cancel
Dead Space reimagining coming from EA Motive: report

By Steve Wright
stevivor.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease be true, please be true... A Dead Space reimaginging is reportedly in the works at EA Motive, according to a series of reports. GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb furthered claims of a new entry in the popular survival horror franchise on his YouTube show, with Eurogamer later corroborating them as well.

