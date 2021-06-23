Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Low energy hydrogenation without hydrogen: Efficient catalysis in a stable emulsion gel

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUJ researchers take a novel step to change hydrogenation into a safe, low energy process. They use a very stable three phase emulsion to transform a toxic waste product into valuable feedstock. The process does not need flammable, compressed hydrogen gas. The emulsion catalysis hydrogenates nitrobenzene efficiently at room temperature...

www.eurekalert.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogenation#Chemical Manufacturing#Emulsion#Uj#Who#Cdc#Palladium#Cobalt Or Nickel#Nickel Or Cobalt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
EPA
News Break
Science
News Break
Chemistry
Related
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Producing hydrogen using less energy

(Nanowerk News) The way in which a compound inspired by nature produces hydrogen has now been described in detail for the first time by an international research team from the University of Jena, Germany and the University of Milan-Bicocca, Italy. These findings are the foundation for the energy-efficient production of hydrogen as a sustainable energy source.
ChemistryEurekAlert

From Toxin to Commodity with Low Energy Hydrogenation (video)

Loading video... Caption UJ researchers take a novel step to change hydrogenation into a safe, low energy process. They use a very stable three phase emulsion to transform a toxic waste product into valuable feedstock. The process does not need flammable, compressed hydrogen gas. It turns nitrobenzene efficiently into aniline at room temperature. Without hydrogenation, it would not be possible to manufacture many of today's medicines. It is a backbone process for the pharmaceutical and chemical industries. But hydrogen is expensive. However, if compressed hydrogen is not needed at all, significant savings are possible. It also means that many chemical processes can be much safer and easier to work with. Chemists from the University of Johannesburg have demonstrated this, in research published in Colloids and Surfaces at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0927775721003824 Credit Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) images by Dele Peter Fapojuwo, University of Johannesburg. Video and narration by Therese van Wyk, University of Johannesburg. Usage Restrictions None.
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Going green: The future of hydrogen energy

This year’s COP26 summit is widely viewed as one of the last chances to fulfil the 2015 Paris climate agreement and ensure meaningful progress is made towards tackling our net zero targets and the climate emergency. Hydrogen is one of the energy solutions that can significantly address climate change and...
Austin, TXCultural Compass

Study Offers Plan to Overcome Hurdles for Hydrogen Energy

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. is counting on hydrogen to play a significant role in the low-carbon economy of the future, but fundamental questions about transportation, storage and cost need to be addressed in order to integrate hydrogen gas into the nation’s existing infrastructure, according to a preliminary study from a new research program at The University of Texas at Austin.
Chemistryarxiv.org

2D Mn Doped MoS$_2$: An Efficient Electrocatalyst for Hydrogen Evolution Reaction

Earth-abundant two-dimensional (2D) pristine transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs) have emerged as a superlative class of materials for several applications in electronic devices, energy storage devices, gas sensing, etc., and they have recently attracted great attention, owing to their good catalytic activity and excellent stability toward electrochemical H2 Evolution Reaction (HER). Each individual layer of the TMDs consists of three atomic layers in which the transition metal is sandwiched by two chalcogens. To activate the inert basal plane of the pristine 2D TMDs, it is needed to create some defects or doping of some heteroatoms in the pristine TMDs. Phase engineering techniques have been used to activate the basal plane of the 2D TMDs. In this article, we have computationally developed 2D monolayer Mn-MoS$_2$ material and its application in HER. Stable S terminated edge of the MoS$_2$ shows low catalytic activity due to its inert basal plane, so to exploit these edges for improved performance we doped Mn in the pristine MoS$_2$ material. Using trailblazing and state of the art first principles-based density functional theory we performed methodical and rigorous inspection of electronic structures and properties of monolayer Mn doped MoS$_2$ to be a promising alternative to noble metal-based catalysts for HER. Periodic 2D slab of Mn-MoS$_2$ was created to study the electronic properties and the reaction pathway occurring on the surface of the material has been delved into by creating Mn$_1$Mo$_9$S$_{21}$ molecular cluster model. Our study reveals that the 2D Mn-MoS$_2$ monolayer based catalyst follows the Volmer-Heyrovsky reaction with very low energy barriers during the HER mechanism. This study is focused on designing a low cost and efficient electrocatalyst for HER by using earth abundant TMDs and lowering the activation barriers by scrutinizing the kinetics of the reaction for reactivity.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Hydrogen technology faces efficiency disadvantage in power storage race

Hydrogen will have to leap a significant hurdle to compete with other long-duration energy storage options as the transition to renewable electric power generation accelerates. While the production and storage of hydrogen have the potential to store excess renewable electric power over long periods of time, the process is far...
Energy Industrydallassun.com

Jericho Energy Ventures Applauds Latest Clean Hydrogen Push From US Policymakers

Company Plans Further Investments in High-Growth Hydrogen Generation and Application Technologies. NEWTOWN, PA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV:JEV)(FRA:JLM0)(OTC Pink:JROOF) ('Jericho' or 'JEV' or the 'Company'), focused on advancing the low-carbon energy transition with investments in hydrogen technologies, is pleased to support recent statements by U.S. policymakers heightening the importance of, and focus on, green hydrogen in their energy policies.
gcaptain.com

Wärtsilä and Global Energy Ventures to cooperate on propulsion solutions for hydrogen vessel

Press Release – The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Global Energy Ventures (GEV) of Australia, a company specialised in delivering compressed shipping solutions for transporting energy to regional markets. The two companies will cooperate on the inclusion of Wärtsilä propulsion systems in GEV’s compressed hydrogen (C-H2) ships. The MOU was signed in Sydney, Australia.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Blue Energy signs hydrogen pact

The Australian explorer is investigating the potential for conversion of pre-development gas production, from pilot gas well operations to hydrogen for supply to Stanmore’s Isaac Plains Complex equipment fleet. Sydney-listed Blue Energy has executed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with fellow Australian firm Stanmore Resources to supply hydrogen from...
Industrynanowerk.com

Mixing it up: A low-cost way to make efficient, stable perovskite solar cells at commercial scale

(Nanowerk News) A key component of next-generation solar panels can be created without expensive, high-temperature fabrication methods, demonstrating a pathway to large scale, low-cost manufacturing for commercial applications. Nickel oxide (NiO) is used as an inexpensive hole-transport layer in perovskite solar cells because of its favourable optical properties and long-term...
PhysicsPhys.org

A new method for the production of protonated hydrogen

A research group led by Prof. Matthias Kling of the Max Planck Institute for Quantum Optics (MPQ) and the Ludwig-Maximilian University in Munich (LMU), in cooperation with the American University in Sharjah, has discovered a new method for the production of protonated hydrogen (H+3). With the aid of high-intensity laser pulses, they were able to trigger a reaction between water molecules on the surface of nanoparticles resulting the creation of trihydrogen ions. This scenario mimics the conditions found in outer space, in which dust/ice particles are exposed to radiation that is energetic enough to induce the formation of trihydrogen ions.
Trafficngtnews.com

Nel Hydrogen, Linesight Wrapping Up Hydrogen Refueling Station

Nel Hydrogen and multinational consultancy firm Linesight have collaborated on the delivery of a new hydrogen fuel station for 20 hydrogen buses for Transport for London (TfL). Under the terms of this program, Nel was commissioned to provide TfL with an H2 station solution to provide fuel to 20 hydrogen...
Energy Industryrdworldonline.com

Hydrogen energy storage at your service

For most people considering any large purchase, cost is a major consideration. But cost is balanced by value. What do they get out of the investment over the long haul? Is it worth it?. The same holds true for major investments in our energy system. And energy storage technologies are...
Trafficngtnews.com

Loop Energy Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology Racking Up In-Service Mileage

Loop Energy, a developer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell-based solutions, says the pilot transit bus fleet of Skywell New Energy Vehicles Group in Nanjing, China, has now been fully operational for 45 days and has already accumulated 75,000 km of in-service operations. Through its China-based joint venture partner Beijing...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

‘Low-cost renewable hydrogen may already be in reach’

A report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has suggested affordable green hydrogen could already be obtainable, based on the record-breaking low prices for solar negotiated in the Middle East. Solar electricity tariffs of $0.0157, $0.0135 and $0.0104 per kilowatt-hour agreed in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi...
CancerEurekAlert

Researchers use multivalent gold nanoparticles to develop efficient molecular probe

Cells play a precise game of telephone, sending messages to each other that trigger actions further on. With clear signaling, the cells achieve their goals. In disease, however, the signals break up and result in confused messaging and unintended consequences. To help parse out these signals and how they function in health -- and go awry in disease -- scientists tag proteins with labels they can follow as the proteins interact with the molecular world around them.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

DNV finds hydrogen important for the energy transition

But few energy companies are drawing revenue from it yet, the Norwegian risk management firm revealed. Norwegian risk management and quality assurance firm DNV said July 1 that survey results showed most energy professionals saw hydrogen as an important part of the energy transition, but few are drawing revenue from it yet.
Physicsarxiv.org

Theoretical Prediction of Heterogeneous Integration of Dissimilar Semiconductor with Various Ultra-Thin Oxides and 2D Materials

In this paper, we have built a numerical p-n Si/GaAs heterojunction model using a quantum-mechanical tunneling theory with various quantum tunneling interfacial materials including two-dimensional semiconductors such as hexagonal boron nitride (h-BN) and graphene and ALD-enabled oxide materials such as HfO2, Al2O3, and SiO2. Their tunneling efficiencies and tunneling current with different thicknesses were systematically calculated and compared. Multiphysics modeling was used with the aforementioned tunneling interfacial materials to analyze changes in strain under different temperature conditions. Considering the transport properties and thermal-induced strain analysis, Al2O3 among three oxide materials and graphene in 2D materials are favorable material choices that offer the highest heterojunction quality. Overall, our results offer the viable route to guide the selection of quantum tunneling materials for myriad possible combinations of new heterostructures that can be obtained via remote epitaxy and the UO method.
ChemistryNature.com

Selectivity control in hydrogenation through adaptive catalysis using ruthenium nanoparticles on a CO-responsive support

With the advent of renewable carbon resources, multifunctional catalysts are becoming essential to hydrogenate selectively biomass-derived substrates and intermediates. However, the development of adaptive catalytic systems, that is, with reversibly adjustable reactivity, able to cope with the intermittence of renewable resources remains a challenge. Here, we report the preparation of a catalytic system designed to respond adaptively to feed gas composition in hydrogenation reactions. Ruthenium nanoparticles immobilized on amine-functionalized polymer-grafted silica act as active and stable catalysts for the hydrogenation of biomass-derived furfural acetone and related substrates. Hydrogenation of the carbonyl group is selectively switched on or off if pure H2 or a H2/CO2 mixture is used, respectively. The formation of alkylammonium formate species by the catalytic reaction of CO2 and H2 at the amine-functionalized support has been identified as the most likely molecular trigger for the selectivity switch. As this reaction is fully reversible, the catalyst performance responds almost in real time to the feed gas composition.
WildlifeScience Daily

Belowground microbial solutions to aboveground plant problems

Land plants -- plants that live primarily in terrestrial habitats and form vegetation on earth -- are anchored to the ground through their roots, and their performance depends on both the belowground soil conditions and the aboveground climate. Plants utilize sunlight to grow through the process of photosynthesis where light energy is converted to chemical energy in chloroplasts, the powerhouses of plant cells. Therefore, the amount and quality of light perceived by chloroplasts through light absorbing pigments, such as chlorophyll, is a defining factor in plant growth and health. A substantial amount of the chemical compounds produced during the conversion of light energy to chemical energy, termed photoassimilates (mainly sugars), is translocated to the plant root compartment and invested in the surrounding soil to sustain microbial growth. Consequently, roots harbour complex microbial communities of bacteria and filamentous eukaryotes (i.e., fungi and oomycetes), and the composition of these communities profoundly influences plant performance. However, the extent to which plants can take advantage of belowground microbes to orchestrate aboveground stress responses remains largely unexplored. Now, in a new study published in Nature Plants, Stéphane Hacquard and his colleagues from the Department of Plant-Microbe Interactions at the MPIPZ in Cologne, Germany, shed light on these aboveground-belowground connections.

Comments / 0

Community Policy