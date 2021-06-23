China Grove will celebrate 40th Farmers Day with week full of festivities

CHINA GROVE — To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Farmers Day, the town is expanding this year’s festival into a week-long extravaganza. The annual summer celebration started in 1982 when a group of volunteers organized a street festival to honor local farmers. The organization of the festival was eventually transferred to the town of China Grove. With several thousand people flooding Main Street to check out the farmers and vendors who set up shop for the event, Farmers Day is the town’s most well-attended annual event.