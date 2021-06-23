Keeler Show on the Road Thursday AM for the First Time Since Pandemic

I have no health or healthcare background, so admittedly I'm out of my league here. But, the still-existing COVID-19 restrictions for mass gatherings in Canada make no sense!. The Montreal Canadiens, one of two teams in the NHL Stanley Cup Finals, recently requested Quebec public health officials lift the capacity limit in place for sporting events. The request was to allow up to 50% capacity, which would have permitted some 10,500 into the Bell Centre. But, health officials declined that request. So, only 3,500 fans were allowed to attend Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals in Montreal. But, several outdoor viewing parties were allowed - where thousands upon thousands of Canadians gathered in public areas to watch the game on a large screen, standing shoulder-to-shoulder, chanting, screaming and celebrating while practically stacked on top of one another.