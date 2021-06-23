Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utica, NY

Keeler Show on the Road Thursday AM for the First Time Since Pandemic

By Bill Keeler
Posted by 
WIBX 950
WIBX 950
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WIBX's Keeler in the Morning Show will be out on the road with Senator Joe Griffo on Thursday at Utica Coffee. New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-I-C-Rome, is inviting the public to join him at Utica Coffee Roasting Company in Utica on Thursday, June 24, for his latest “Joe Time” coffee shop conversation.

wibx950.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Government
Utica, NY
Health
City
Rome, NY
Rome, NY
Health
City
Utica, NY
Rome, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Road#First News#Noaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
WIBX 950

COVID Rates Rise In New York State, Again

The summer of 2021 is in full swing and much different than last year. With hopes that a pandemic has faded away, events and parties and festivals are back! The vaccine has been distributed to millions here in New York State and western New York. However, it looks as though things are starting to take a turn in a negative direction at least in terms of COVID infection rates.
AnimalsPosted by
WIBX 950

New York State Police K-9 Tilly Rescues Missing Adult

We can't say enough about our 4 legged friends from the New York State Police Department as they continue to go above and beyond this time, saving a missing adult and must have been a huge relief to her family. What a good girl. Bloodhound K-9 Tilly and Trooper Bell,...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

New Movie Filming In Syracuse New York Needs Your Help

Lights, Camera, Cash- A new production filming in Central New York, specifically the Syracuse area, will pay you to use your home. According to the Syracuse Film Office, an independent film titled “Mabel” is scheduled to begin shooting in the Syracuse area later this month. Producers are currently looking for one or two neighboring homes to be used for the movie. Syracue.com describes the film as a family-friendly story about a young girl who uses her passion for plants to fit in and make friends after moving to a new neighborhood.
NHLPosted by
WIBX 950

Thought New York Was Bad? This COVID Incompetence Defies Any Logic

I have no health or healthcare background, so admittedly I'm out of my league here. But, the still-existing COVID-19 restrictions for mass gatherings in Canada make no sense!. The Montreal Canadiens, one of two teams in the NHL Stanley Cup Finals, recently requested Quebec public health officials lift the capacity limit in place for sporting events. The request was to allow up to 50% capacity, which would have permitted some 10,500 into the Bell Centre. But, health officials declined that request. So, only 3,500 fans were allowed to attend Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals in Montreal. But, several outdoor viewing parties were allowed - where thousands upon thousands of Canadians gathered in public areas to watch the game on a large screen, standing shoulder-to-shoulder, chanting, screaming and celebrating while practically stacked on top of one another.
Oneida County, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Picente Lifts COVID-19 State Of Emergency For Oneida County

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente has lifted the State of Emergency he declared for the COVID-19 pandemic last year and all of the Executive Orders associated with it. Picente declared the State of Emergency on March 19, 2020, along with issuing several executive orders, due to the threat to the heath and safety of County residents from COVID-19.
Rochester, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Rochester’s Chief Judge, Craig Doran, Resigns From Role Unexpectedly After 3 Decades Old Racist Photo

A New York State Supreme Court Judge resigned abruptly on Friday morning from an administrative post after a more than three-decades-old racist photo resurfaced recently. Judge Craig Doran, an administrative judge for New York's Seventh Judicial District in Rochester, has admitted to dressing up as a ''well-known public figure of color'' at a 1988 Halloween party, WHAM in Rochester has reported. Other details, including whom Doran was depicting, is unclear.
Cazenovia, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

You Won’t Be Buying Marijuana in One CNY Village Among First to Ban Sales

You won't be buying marijuana in one Central New York village, among the first to ban retail pot sales in New York state. Village of Cazenovia board members unanimously voted 4-0 to ban retailers from selling marijuana at a monthly meeting on Monday, July 1, according to Syracuse.com. Village Mayor Kurt Wheeler said it's "in the best interests of the community,” following the vote.
Utica, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Boilermaker Vaccination Requirement is the Right Decision

(Opinion) The decision by the Utica Boilermaker to require vaccinations for this fall's 44th running of the 15K and 5K road race is the right thing to do. I understand there will be people who don't agree, but I'm a firm believer that if we do what we're supposed to do now, the 45th Boilermaker will happen next year in July and there won't be any health restrictions.
Ulster County, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Vaccinated New Yorker Tests Positive For “More Dangerous” COVID-19 Delta Strain

A vaccinated New Yorker has tested positive for the "more infectious and more dangerous" COVID-19 Deltra strain. Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan was notified by New York State health officials that a vaccinated Ulster County resident tested positive for the Delta strain of COVID-19. "This incident is a critical reminder that while we have made great strides in fighting this virus, we are not out of the woods yet," said Ryan.
Utica, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Anthony Brindisi Will Not Run for Congress in 2022

People anticipating another rematch between Congresswoman Claudia Tenney and Congressman Anthony Brindisi can stop wondering if it will happen. Anthony Brindisi announced on Thursday he will not seek another term in Congress in 2022. “I’ve called Upstate New York my home my entire life and it was a true honor...
Oriskany, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Free Hugs Project Coming To Oriskany New York

Have you ever heard of the Free Hugs Project? It's coming to Central New York and the Oriskany area this July. Free Hugs Project founder Ken E. Nwadike Jr will be outdoors under a big tent on Thursday, July 22nd at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County. That is located at 121 Second Street in Oriskany.
Rome, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

The Show Must Go On- Capitol Theatre Of Rome New York Announces Re-Opening Date

The Rome Capitol Theatre, will soon re-open the historic theater to the public after major renovations. The theatre plans to re-open on Saturday July17th. According to the Rome Sentinel, the interior restoration is expected to be mostly completed by that date. These renovations have been working hard bringing back the appearance of the Capitol after its extensive 1939 renovation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy