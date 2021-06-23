Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverside, CA

Geckos might lose their tails, but not their dinner

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new UC Riverside study finds geckos are fierce hunters whether or not their tails are attached to their bodies. Geckos and other lizards can distract predators by quickly dropping their tails. The tail vertebrae are perforated, making it easier to disconnect them without any formation of scar tissue or loss of blood. Though this ability can keep lizards from being eaten, the maneuver is performed at a cost.

www.eurekalert.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Riverside, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Geckos#Lizards#Crickets#Snakes#Uc Riverside#Ucr#Organismal Biology#Integrative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
CancerMedicalXpress

Leopard gecko skin tumors traced to cancer gene

The leopard gecko's name was Mr. Frosty, and he was hard to miss. Yellow bands striped his back, and uncommonly white skin peeked out from speckles on his head and tail. "It's this really striking coloration pattern," says Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator Leonid Kruglyak, a geneticist at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).
Animalsearth.com

Geckos are skilled hunters even after they lose their tails

Geckos and lizards can sever their tails as a self defense mechanism to distract predators. In a new study from UC Riverside, experts have discovered that geckos are still successful hunters even after they have lost their tails. Since the tail vertebrae are perforated, some lizards can drop their tails...
WildlifeEurekAlert

Next-generation sequencing uncovers what's stressing bumblebees

TORONTO, July 6, 2021 - What's stressing out bumblebees? To find out, York University scientists used next-generation sequencing to look deep inside bumblebees for evidence of pesticide exposure, including neonicotinoids, as well as pathogens, and found both. Using a conservation genomic approach - an emerging field of study that could...
AnimalsNew Scientist

Some geckos can use their tail as a ‘fifth foot’ to cling to walls

Geckos have an extraordinary ability to cling to smooth vertical surfaces thanks to special gripping toe pads. Less well known is that some geckos have another sticky pad underneath the tip of their tails – and a study shows it is comfortably strong enough to support the weight of the animal on its own.
AnimalsScientist

“Lemon Frost” Leopard Geckos’ Cancers Similar to Human Melanomas

In 2012, a very unusual leopard gecko (Eublepharis macularius) was born at a Florida breeding firm called Gourmet Rodent. It looked as if it had been rolled in yellow dye; its usual black spots were much smaller, and its back and legs were a vibrant, golden hue. Rare color patterns are highly valued in the pet trade, so the animal was bred to create more, and when two of these so-called “lemon frost” geckos—a male and female named Mr. and Ms. Frosty—first went up for auction in 2015, Steve Sykes, the cofounder of reptile breeding company Geckos Etc, jumped at the chance to buy them.
EurekAlert

The missing ocean plastic sink: Gone with the rivers (video)

Loading video... Caption Plastics are a growing problem for natural ecosystems around the globe, and in particular for our marine and freshwater environments. Rivers are the leading source of plastic pollution, as it has been estimated that they deliver several million metric tons of plastic annually to our oceans from poor land-based waste management. The problem is that the estimates made for plastics flowing from the rivers are tens to hundreds of times higher than the quantity of plastics floating on the ocean's surface. So where is all of this river-derived plastic actually going - is there a missing plastic 'sink' somewhere in the ocean? Are the estimates correct? In a paper published today in Science, Dr. Lisa Weiss and her colleagues from the Centre of Education and Research on Mediterranean Environments (CEFREM), a joint research laboratory between the University of Perpignan (UPVD) and the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), and a team of researchers from a number of research institutions in France and the University of Barcelona in Spain demonstrate that current river flux assessments are overestimated by two to three orders of magnitude from previous estimates. This would explain why a large volume of microplastics seems to disappear into a mysterious ocean 'plastic sink'. However, these findings do not suggest that plastics are less of a problem than previously thought. In fact, through their analyses, researchers actually found that plastics remain at the ocean's surface much longer than previously estimated - further exacerbating the effects of plastic pollution on natural systems. Rivers are the main source of plastic discharge into the oceans. According to current assessments, the floating stock of microplastics on the ocean's surface - from tens to hundreds of metric tons - is just a small fraction of the millions of metric tons that are discharged by rivers each year. This unequal balance has led to the 'plastic sink' hypothesis whereby the amount of microplastics in the 'plastic sink' plus the plastics at the surface would equal those presumably discharged by rivers into the sea. Credit Centre of Education and Research on Mediterranean Environments (CEFREM)/ University of Perpignan (UPVD)/ French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) Usage Restrictions The video may only be used with appropriate caption or credit.
AnimalsScientific American

Cancer Clues Found in Gene behind ‘Lemon Frost’ Gecko Color

When reptile breeder Steve Sykes saw that two particular leopard geckos were up for auction in 2015, he knew he had to have them. The chubby lizards’ bodies were dappled with the black spots that gave their species its common name. And at eye level, they looked to be smiling. But unlike other members of Eublepharis macularius, these were “lemon frost” geckos: they were pastel yellow from the base of their head to the root of their tail, as if they had been dipped in lemon sherbet. A breeder had created this variety, also called a “morph,” just one generation earlier. The combination of rarity and beauty made the two geckos instantly appealing to Sykes. He purchased the pair and named them Mr. and Ms. Frosty.
ScienceEurekAlert

Fighting COVID with COVID

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- What if the COVID-19 virus could be used against itself? Researchers at Penn State have designed a proof-of-concept therapeutic that may be able to do just that. The team designed a synthetic defective SARS-CoV-2 virus that is innocuous but interferes with the real virus's growth, potentially causing the extinction of both the disease-causing virus and the synthetic virus.
Public HealthScience Friday

The Long Tail Of Long COVID

This story is a part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment. As the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread, it now makes up more than 20% of cases in...
WildlifeEurekAlert

Castration delays DNA aging

Most of us are familiar with the fact that women live longer than men. But fellas, if we told you there was one thing that could be done to increase your lifespan, would you do it?. In a study published today in eLife , University of Otago researchers along with...
ScienceEurekAlert

Goldfinder: scientists discover why we can find gold at all

Why are gold deposits found at all? Gold is famously unreactive, and there seems to be little reason why gold should be concentrated, rather than uniformly scattered throughout the Earth's crust. Now an international group of geochemists have discovered why gold is concentrated alongside arsenic, explaining the formation of most gold deposits. This may also explain why many gold miners and others have been at risk from arsenic poisoning. This work is presented at the Goldschmidt conference, after recent publication*.
ScienceWKRC

New study finds evidence of brain damage from COVID-19

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Surviving a COVID-19 infection doesn't mean your body -- specifically your brain -- will be the same. A new study from the University of Oxford discovered brain damage in hundreds of COVID patients. Using the UK Biobank database, researchers had access to MRI images...
Savannah, GAconnectsavannah.com

Tails & Ales for people, pups

The Humane Society for Greater Savannah is preparing for its first ever Tails & Ales Festival. From June 25- 27, the bark-friendly fundraiser will be a must-attend summer event. With the purchase of a special Tails & Ales fundraiser cup, attendees will get unlimited discounted drinks from participating businesses. All proceeds from cup sales will directly support the HSGS.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

Never Do This When You Shower in the Morning, Doctors Warn

The time, temperature, and length of your shower can be a very personal decision, along with the soaps and shampoos you decide to use while you're in there. Naturally, you're welcome to do whatever makes you feel best in the moment, but experts have some science-based suggestions about what you should avoid making part of your morning routine. To make sure you're doing what's best for your body, read on for advice on protecting yourself while you scrub.
Butler, PAbutlerradio.com

Tails & Trails

As part of this year’s summer reading program (Tails & Trails), the library is teaming up with the North Country Trail Butler Chapter for a fun evening of tails and trails! Dog walking 101 on trails. Walking and hiking etiquette for your furry friend. This event will be led by the Regional Trails Director of PA and OH North Country Trail. Dogs must be kept on leash and “doggie” treat bags will be given while supplies last.
Danville, KYAdvocate Messenger

A “tail” of my conversion

It was in July three years ago that I became a dog lover. Up until that time I had developed some stereotypical misgivings about dogs that made me avoid their company as much as possible. Based solely on my observation and experience with other people’s dogs, I had determined that all dogs were smelly, drank from toilets and then wanted to nuzzle you, had bad breath, and were walking flea hotels.
AnimalsJournal

Off the Shelf: Tales of Tails

This year’s summer reading program theme is “Tails and Tales” so I thought I would introduce you to some animal tales you might want to check out this summer. “Agent Lion” by David Soman and Jacky Davis (Picture Book Soman) is a silly tale about the mystery of a missing cat and a bumbling detective who’s been asked to find him. This picture book will make you shake your head at Agent Lion’s antics trying to find the missing cat. Will he ever find the lost pet? “I Am Not a Dog Toy” by Ethan T. Berlin(Picture Book Berlin) is a picture book about a little girl who is given a teddy bear for her birthday and is less than impressed with the gift so she tosses it to her dog. The bear goes out of his way to get the girl to pay attention to him because he believes they are meant to be best friends. Throughout all of his attempts dog is his steadfast companion. Bear finally realizes that friends are sometime found in the most unlikely places. In “The Chicken Who Couldn’t” by Jan Thomas (Picture Book Thomas), Chicken’s crate falls out of the back of a farmer’s truck on the way home from the fair. Chicken needs to find her own way home but is convinced she can’t make it on her own. A host of characters come to her aid, but Turtle is the most helpful by helping Chicken learn to believe in herself.
HobbiesEast Hampton Star

On the Water: From Head to Tail

It happens quite a bit. Rarely a week goes by when I don't receive a question from friends, and even some readers of this column, on what to look for when buying fish. It's really a rather basic question to answer. But there are a few catches (no pun intended).

Comments / 0

Community Policy