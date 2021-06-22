Cancel
Robert Redford is Selling His "Horse Whisperer"-Themed Ranch

By Tobias Carroll
seattlepi.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook deeply enough into the life of Robert Redford, and you’ll begin to notice something: the man really likes naming things in honor of movies he’s been in. The Sundance Film Festival and the Sundance Resort both come to mind, as does Horse Whisper Ranch, named for the 1998 film he directed and starred in, alongside Kristin Scott Thomas and Scarlett Johansson.

Scarlett Johansson
Kristin Scott Thomas
Robert Redford
#Sundance Film Festival#The Ranch#Horse Whisper Ranch#Uncrate
