Yankees' Luke Voit: Homers, triples in loss

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoit went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a triple and a walk during Tuesday's loss to the Royals. Voit got the scoring started by cranking a 423-foot shot against Brady Singer in the first inning. He nearly swatted his second long ball of the night but it was called back and ruled a triple. It was the second long ball of the year for the 30-year-old, who was activated off the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game. It's been an injury-ridden start to the season for Voit, who has missed substantial time due to a meniscus tear in his knee and a strained oblique. Across 13 games, he's batting just .213/.315/.383 overall, but it's worth noting that he went 8-for-19 with a pair of homers during rehab action.

MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Rougned Odor: Swats eighth homer

Odor went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a 6-5 victory versus Kansas City on Wednesday. Odor came through with one of several clutch hits for the Yankees on Wednesday, clubbing an eighth-inning two-run homer that temporarily staked the club to its first lead of the game. The long ball was Odor's third in his past eight games covering 24 at-bats. His season batting average still sits below the Mendoza Line, however, at .196.
MLBsemoball.com

Sanchez, Voit lift Yankees over Royals 6-5 in thriller

NEW YORK (AP) -- Aroldis Chapman bent over sharply and cursed at himself after blowing a save with a four-pitch bases-loaded walk and falling behind on an infield single. Just 13 minutes later, the closer and the rest of the Yankees were all smiles. Gary Sanchez's tying home run off Greg Holland and Luke Voit's winning single that landed inches from the top of the left-field fence sent them running onto the field with yet another late come-from-behind win.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Luke Voit bails out closer, lifts Yankees over Royals

Luke Voit hit a game-winning single with one out in the ninth inning and the New York Yankees survived a meltdown by Aroldis Chapman to pull out a 6-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium. Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez hit a tying homer off...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees activate Luke Voit, send relievers on rehab assignments

As expected, the Yankees made a small roster move prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Royals, though perhaps no roster move is too small when it involves the previous season’s home run leader. Luke Voit is healthy again and back with the Yankees, as the team activated him from the injured list. This was the logical follow-up to first baseman Chris Gittens being sent down to Triple-A Scranton after Sunday’s game.
MLBchatsports.com

What can the Yankees expect from Luke Voit’s return?

Tonight is not the 2021 debut of Luke Voit, even though it kind of feels that way. The Yankees’ first baseman has played just 12 games this season, bookended by two IL stints. Correspondingly, the Yankees have the fourth-worst production from first base this season, as their collective 77 wRC+ ranks better than only the Red Sox, Brewers, and Cleveland. First base is a bat-first, sometimes bat-only position, and not having much punch from that spot is one reason why the team’s lineup hasn’t been as potent as we all would like it to be.
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees activate 1B Luke Voit off injured list

The New York Yankees will be happy to have power-hitting first baseman Luke Voit back in the lineup once again. The team announced Tuesday afternoon that Voit would return from the injured list after missing four weeks with an oblique strain. The Yankees added relievers Justin Wilson and Darren O’Day...
MLBPosted by
UPI News

Luke Voit leads Yankees to walk-off win over Royals

June 24 (UPI) -- Luke Voit smacked a single off the left field wall to score Tyler Wade from first base and lead the New York Yankees to a walk-off win over the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium. Voit's game-winning hit came off Royals relief pitcher Greg Holland in...
MLBMLB

Keller grinds in series-ending loss to Yankees

NEW YORK -- The fastball that Brad Keller fired into the outside part of the zone to strike out Tyler Wade looking was the hardest one he threw on Wednesday afternoon, clocking in at 95.8 mph and helping him escape a bases-loaded jam. The problem was that it was his...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Luke Voit adding more than a big bat in Yankees return

When Luke Voit came back from the injured list the first time this season, he got off to an 0-for-10 start at the plate. This time around, the Yankees’ first baseman has announced his return much more emphatically. Voit rejoined a lineup that was beginning to find its footing and...
MLBchatsports.com

Luke Voit CRUSHES home run in IL return (Video)

First baseman Luke Voit returned to the New York Yankees in style on Tuesday night, crushing a solo bomb to left field in the first inning. Even better, Voit did it on the first pitch he saw from Kansas City Royals righty Brady Singer. Welcome back, Luke Voit!. He gets...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Diamondbacks fire ex-Yankees slugger and 2009 World Series contributor

Former New York Yankees infielder Eric Hinkse is out of a job. So is his boss. The Arizona Diamondbacks fired Hinkse and Darnell Coles on Thursday. Coles was the team’s hitting coach and Hinske was the assistant hitting coach. MLB.com reports “The team named Triple-A Reno hitting coach Rick Short...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Luke Voit return may take Yankees out of mix for C.J. Cron Rockies trade

With Luke Voit returning to the New York Yankees lineup, could that take the Yankees out of contention for a trade with the Colorado Rockies for first baseman C.J. Cron?. As MLBTradeRumors.com pointed out in this article, first base has been a position of weakness for the Yankees this season. Just how bad has it been? From that article…

