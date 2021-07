Over 4th of July weekend, Americans from across the country celebrated by spending time with their families, taking part in BBQs and possibly taking to social media to highlight what they believe makes the United States great. Lawmakers did the same, but there was a stark contrast in the way GOP members and Democrats shared their remarks. While Democrats shared that the United States has a lot more work to do, Republican lawmakers like Senator Marco Rubio (R) aimed verbal jabs in response to the criticism, saying that America is “better than anywhere else.”