NBA

Bucks 'good luck charm' sings every playoff game this season

By Caroline Reinwald
WISN
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — By Wednesday night, the Deer District will be packed with fans to watch the Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The team will also have its secret weapon ready for game one: Ben Tajnai, a professional singer and very popular Bucks national anthem performer.

