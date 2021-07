Giannis Antetokounmpo hyperextended his right knee during game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks. Giannis went up to contest an alley-oop to Clint Capela and both players ended up on the ground. Giannis took a long time to get up and was helped off the court. The hopefully good news is that once he got off the floor with help from his brother Thanasis, he walked to the locker room under his own power.