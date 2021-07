NEW YORK, N.Y., July 6, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Entertainment for Change™ (EFC) exists to amplify youth voices and create a new kind of leader that is empowered to make the social and environmental change necessary for a sustainable future. For Americans who came of age during the Great Depression, habits that formed during that period never fully left them, even decades after the economy had recovered and the world had shifted gears. New Deal voters formed one of the most lasting political coalitions in American history, transforming expectations of the role the government could play in people’s lives. These enduring impacts were pivotal in shaping a generation and the contours of the nation.