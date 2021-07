Michelle Conner of Grace Like Rain Ministries hopes to make her vision of building an affordable housing community for families in Denton a reality this year. The nonprofit has the land. Now they’re just waiting on proper zoning and funding to build the Love First Community, a 15.7-acre community of 50 to 60 homes to house families with children in transition and provide them with life skills classes. Conner, the founder and now board president, said rent for these tenants will be close to $600 — about half of what the current market price is.