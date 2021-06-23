Cancel
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Mudbugs Win the NAHL Robertson Cup

By Jay Whatley
 14 days ago
For the second time in three seasons, the Shreveport Mudbugs are your NAHL National Champions. It's not easy to win the grand prize in the NAHL. Of course, you must finish the season with a record worthy of the playoffs. The Shreveport Mudbugs certainly did that, securing the #1 seed in the South division one month before the playoffs began. However, once you secure your spot, you must win not one, but two best-of-five playoff series. The Mudbugs lost their very first playoff game this season to the Amarillo Bulls, then won six straight to top the Bulls and the Wichita Falls Warriors.

Shreveport, LA
Mock Draft Projects The NHL Franchise For This Shreveport Mudbug

The Shreveport Mudbugs celebrated winning the North American Hockey League and the Robertson cup last week, and now they have another celebration on the way. The 2021 NHL Entry Draft will take place on Friday July 23rd and Saturday July 24th at the NHL Network Studios. During the draft, a member of this season's Championship Mudbugs team will hear their name called. But the big questions are when, and to what franchise?
Shreveport Mudbugs Hockey Release 2021-2022 Schedule

The Shreveport Mudbugs just won the North American Hockey League last week, and the Robertson Cup hasn't even been in Shreveport for 7 days yet. But that's not stopping them from preparing for next season. Which is probably because it's going to be here pretty quick. This will be the...

