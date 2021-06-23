Colourful outdoor stage appears in the Charleston countryside

Text description provided by the architects. When Toon and Ina bought a monumental building in the center of Ghent, they were faced with a complex renovation project. The assignment: to make one contemporary family home from two connected historic buildings. The volumes have been preserved almost everywhere. However, a pure restoration was not on the agenda: in 600 years the building had already been renovated so much and changed its function so much that it was impossible to turn back the clock 'authentically. The earliest sources mentioning this place date from the 14th century. The cellar with brick vaults is said to date from when a brewery was still located here. There used to be an alley next to the house that led to the second home. But the bulk of the building dates from 1640, when the port of Ghent was just behind it. Later still, there was a printing shop for playing cards and a music school on this spot.