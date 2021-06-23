Colourful outdoor stage appears in the Charleston countryside
Pup Architects has designed a colourful, all-timber outdoors stage in the leafy British countryside for the Charleston Trust. The project, located in Sussex, UK and just revealed, has been conceived as a temporary stage to host a season of talks and events for the Trust, from now until September. Named the Charleton Outdoors Stage, this design was inspired by the region’s vernacular architecture and specifically, barn roof structures.www.wallpaper.com