It’s unfortunate that the later career of At The Gates is overshadowed by the departure of lead guitarist Anders Björler, but it’s understandable. Björler’s riffs defined 30 years of metalcore and pretty much carried 2013’s At War with Reality (seriously, that album’s riffs make up for the boring drums just because they’re that great.) At The Gates entered a transitional period, which To Drink from the Night Itself proved to be rather awkward. While not a terrible record, it made the hole Björler left terribly visible. The album’s guitar licks and melodies simply didn’t hit, and the lineup sounded uncertain of itself. Perhaps the best part about The Nightmare of Being is how it avoids both of those potholes.