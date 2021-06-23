Cancel
Pregnant woman jumps from apartment building to escape Alabama fire

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
MOBILE, Ala. — A pregnant woman from south Alabama was hospitalized after she jumped from her second-story apartment to escape a fire, authorities said.

The fire occurred in Mobile at about 5:30 a.m. CDT, AL.com reported.

According to a spokesperson with Mobile Fire-Rescue, flames and smoke started appearing at the Bay Oaks Apartments and it took crews about 40 minutes to put out the blaze, WBMA reported.

The woman, who is seven months pregnant, and her boyfriend, who also jumped from the second floor, were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, WKRG reported.

Two other people were treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital with varying degrees of injuries, WPMI reported.

Eight families were displaced, a Mobile Fire-Rescue spokesperson told WBMA.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Related
Edmonds, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Uhaul truck explodes in Edmonds

EDMONDS, Wash. — A Uhaul truck exploded in Edmonds on Tuesday afternoon, causing significant property damage, according to the Edmonds Police Department. The explosion may have been caused after propane tanks were left in the truck, however Edmonds police are trying to determine if the tanks were responsible for the explosion.
Kennesaw, GAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Golf pro Gene Siller killed after witnessing ‘crime in progress,’ police say

KENNESAW, Ga. — A professional golfer who was shot and killed at a country club in Georgia had witnessed a “crime in progress,” likely leading to his death, according to police and WSB-TV. Authorities found Siller dead Saturday at the 10th hole of the golf course at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to his head, WSB reported.
Beebe, ARPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Al Sharpton eulogizes white Arkansas teen shot by deputy

BEEBE, Ark. — (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton and attorneys for George Floyd's family on Tuesday mourned a white Arkansas teenager fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy, as they urged support across racial lines for efforts to reform police practices. Sharpton eulogized 17-year-old Hunter Brittain, who was shot and...
Federal Way, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two trucks collide on Highway 18 near Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Two trucks collided on Highway 18 in Federal Way, near the I-5 exit on Tuesday afternoon. The incident resulted in both trucks catching fire and were fully engulfed in flames. All occupants are safe with non-life threatening injuries, according to a tweet from WSP Trooper Rick...
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

FAA levies $119,000 in fines against unruly passengers

SEATTLE — The Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday $119,000 in fines for nine passengers for allegedly assaulting flight crew or other passengers, drinking alcohol that was brought aboard the plane and refusing to wear face masks. The fines include $10,500 for a January 23 incident on a flight from Seattle...
NHLPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

911 callers urge help for hockey player killed by fireworks

A woman told a 911 dispatcher that Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks was “getting ready to go into convulsions” after he was struck in the chest by an errant Fourth of July fireworks mortar blast at a Michigan home where he was training. The call was one of three...

