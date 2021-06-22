6 Perfect Outfits To Workout In This Summer

The single most important summer outfit accessory? Sunglasses, of course. A pair of complementary shades always helps pull together an outfit, and in particularly summery styles, can update your basics for the new season without requiring a total wardrobe revamp (aka, an expensive shopping spree). This summer, we're all about the retro trends — from 70s-inspired tinted lenses to Y2K throw-back frames to cool-girl cat-eye glasses — which have a certain statement-making power to top off your fit. They're a true must-have on bright, blazing days, but even when it's muggy out, you can style the trending tiny frames on the tip of your nose or leave larger frames on the top of your head to participate in the fun. Don't leave home without at least one of these summer sunglass trends.