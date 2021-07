The family of a Pennsylvania 10- and 13-year-old who were apparently killed by their father in a murder-suicide is mourning their loss. "This was very unexpected and tragic and no one saw it coming," Madison and Zachary Zimmer's sister wrote on a GoFundMe page. "They were the most outgoing and playful kids I have ever met. They were only 10 and 13 and had so much life to live."