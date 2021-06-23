Severe Weather Statement issued for Fillmore, York by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-22 22:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fillmore; York THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN YORK AND NORTHWESTERN FILLMORE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning is weakening and also moving south out of the Warning area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds up to around 50 MPH are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov