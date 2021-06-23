Flood Advisory issued for Boone, Platte by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-22 22:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Boone; Platte The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Boone County in northeastern Nebraska Northwestern Platte County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 1001 PM CDT, the public reported flooding in the advisory area. Repeated heavy rains has led to water reported over some county roads. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of East Central Boone and Northwestern Platte Countiesalerts.weather.gov