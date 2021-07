Yesterday, the management of an Atlanta-based IKEA attempted to address the fallout of their horribly executed Juneteenth menu that caused over 30 of their workers to call out of work. For many employees, the foods selected for the celebration were deemed offensive. A spokesperson for IKEA gave People a statement about how they had changed the menu "after receiving feedback that the foods that were selected are not reflective of the deeply meaningful traditional foods historically served as part of Juneteenth celebrations." The company also reiterated how they now treat Juneteenth as a paid holiday and that the Atlanta branch had recognized the holiday's existence for the past four years.