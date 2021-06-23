Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

LETTER: Laws against ‘critical race theory’ offer hope for a balanced perspective in schools

By Editorials
reviewjournal.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a college professor who has studied or taught history for more than 20 years, I must respond to Jim Graham’s June 16 letter to the editor. He claims that anti-critical race theory legislation is meant to “stifle any discussions of race and its impact” on U.S. history. This seems to be the new liberal talking point about the pushback to critical race theory as an effort to make Republicans look white and reactionary. But it is categorically false.

www.reviewjournal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Critical Race Theory#Slavery#Republicans#Native American#Kkk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Terrorism
Related
Posted by
Andrei Tapalaga

The Black Girl Registered as White Due to Her Wealth

Persistent to this day, the wealth of a person is still seen within society as the most significant judgemental factor and in some parts of the world, it even makes people prematurely guess the skin color of others. If you think today is bad, this was a lot worse back in the 17th century, when most of the wealthiest people were of white descent although interestingly enough in Before Christ it was quite the other way around.
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

GUEST COLUMN: Teachers should teach the truth

“Memory says, ‘I did that.’ Pride replies, ‘I could not have done that.’ Eventually, memory yields.”—Friedrich Nietzsche. “History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be unlived, but if faced with courage, need not be lived again.”—Maya Angelou. When I first taught American history at Logan Junior High, the district-assigned textbook I...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Pat Robertson calls critical race theory an ‘evil’ urging Black people to take ‘whip handle’ against whites

Televangelist Pat Robertson is generating controversy after calling critical race theory (CRT), an academic discipline that examines the effects of racism on legal and cultural institutions, a “monstrous evil” which encourages Black people to take the “whip handle” away from white people.The 91-year-old Mr Robertson said on CBN’s 700 Club earlier this week that, according to his understanding of CRT, “people of colour have been oppressed by the white people and that white people begin to be racist by the time they’re 2 or 3 months old, and therefore the people of colour have to rise up and overtake...
Vermont Statemountaintimes.info

A rally against Critical Race Theory draws dozens to the Fairgrounds

Critical Race Theory (CRT) has sparked partisan fury across the nation in recent months. Now, those debates have come to Rutland. Roughly 70 people met at the Vermont State Fairgrounds in Rutland Wednesday night, June 16, to discuss the presence of CRT in school curricula and what they perceive as the theory’s toxic influence.
PoliticsRiverhead News-Review

Reporter editorial: A template for America

As the country celebrates the Fourth of July today, we should recall those important phrases near the beginning of the Declaration of Independence. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men” — and that should read “people” — “are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Athens, TNdailypostathenian.com

ACS officials discuss impact of new law regarding critical race theory

Officials with Athens City Schools are in the process of learning what will and won’t be allowed under a new law intended to ban a controversial viewpoint from being taught in schools. During the Athens City School Board’s monthly meeting on June 14, Board Member Johnny Coffman asked Director of...
Educationtalesbuzz.com

Teachers union vows to ‘fight back’ against Critical Race Theory critics

The largest educators union in the country has vowed to “fight back” against those opposed to teaching critical race theory in schools and reiterated its support of the controversial “1619 Project.”. The National Education Association, which boasts 2.3 millions members, recently passed a resolution claiming it is “reasonable and appropriate”...
PoliticsPosted by
Axios Denver

Colorado GOP pushes against teaching critical race theory

Republicans are pushing to make the teaching of critical race theory a political issue in Colorado by targeting local school boards.Why it matters: A year after George Floyd's killing, how systemic racism is — or is not — taught in public schools has become a new fault line in the culture wars, with implications for how the next generation of Americans understands U.S. history, writes Axios' Russell Contreras.State of play: At least 21 states are advancing measures to restrict education related to race and history, according to Chalkbeat, an Axios reporting partner.Some teachers and professors are being threatened or facing...
Societyisanti-chisagocountystar.com

Letter to the editor: Critical Race Theory isn’t Marxism

A recent writer, in a letter erroneously comparing Critical Race Theory to Marxism, bemoaned the brainwashing of Americans while touting Tucker Carlson and Newsmax as reliable sources of information. The irony is almost too much for words. Critical Race Theory (CRT), in brief, contends that racism is ingrained in the...
Societydbrnews.com

Says Peterson’s letter regarding Critical Race Theory inaccurate

Martin Peterson’s recent letter regarding HF802, Critical Race Theory, is inaccurate. I floor-managed and helped write this bill, and in several emails to Mr. Peterson I explained that the legislation does not prohibit the teaching of slavery, Jim Crow laws, and other mistakes in our history. To the contrary, the bill specifically states these topics are not prohibited.
SocietyOroville Mercury-Register

Letter: Critical race theory helps understand history

How do we know Johnny Cueto is good? Same with all pitchers. We use metrics: Pitches, velocities, accuracy, balls and strikes, hits, walks, and earned and unearned runs. Metrics means measurements. Many Republicans here have set their hair afire and run about aimlessly, howling that Critical Race Theory (CRT) is...
Societyarcamax.com

The Movement Against Critical Race Theory Is Deeply Necessary

According to the establishment media, critical race theory, or CRT, is a distraction. It is a right-wing smear. It is a conservative attempt to quash the dark side of American history. Most of all, according to the establishment media, you must never -- ever -- pay attention to the infusion of CRT into the nation's institutions of power. According to MSNBC's Chuck Todd, controversy over CRT is a "creation ... It keeps people watching or it keeps people clicking." According to CNN's Bakari Sellers, CRT is just "America's history." According to The Washington Post's Jonathan Capehart, those who criticize CRT are merely attempting to prevent "us from learning our history."
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

Wisconsin congressman tries to ban ‘critical race theory’ in District of Columbia schools

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — A Republican member of the U.S. House from Wisconsin wants to restrict how District of Columbia public school teachers talk about racism and sexism, drafting a bill that’s the latest attack by the GOP against discussions of race and gender in U.S. schools. The recent bill introduced by Rep. Glenn Grothman, titled the “Ending […] The post Wisconsin congressman tries to ban ‘critical race theory’ in District of Columbia schools appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Educationkion546.com

School District families debate critical race theory

CENTENNIAL, Colorado (KCNC) — The Cherry Creek School District is looking for a different approach to teaching history, but some families aren’t on board with proposed changes. At the end of the school year, the CCSD announced their commitment to making lessons more racially and culturally inclusive. Dozens of people debated Critical Race Theory at their board meeting Wednesday evening.

Comments / 0

Community Policy