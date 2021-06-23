LETTER: Laws against ‘critical race theory’ offer hope for a balanced perspective in schools
As a college professor who has studied or taught history for more than 20 years, I must respond to Jim Graham's June 16 letter to the editor. He claims that anti-critical race theory legislation is meant to "stifle any discussions of race and its impact" on U.S. history. This seems to be the new liberal talking point about the pushback to critical race theory as an effort to make Republicans look white and reactionary. But it is categorically false.