Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Pregnant woman jumps from apartment building to escape Alabama fire

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F0W5P_0accqlm800

MOBILE, Ala. — A pregnant woman from south Alabama was hospitalized after she jumped from her second-story apartment to escape a fire, authorities said.

The fire occurred in Mobile at about 5:30 a.m. CDT, AL.com reported.

According to a spokesperson with Mobile Fire-Rescue, flames and smoke started appearing at the Bay Oaks Apartments and it took crews about 40 minutes to put out the blaze, WBMA reported.

The woman, who is seven months pregnant, and her boyfriend, who also jumped from the second floor, were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, WKRG reported.

Two other people were treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital with varying degrees of injuries, WPMI reported.

Eight families were displaced, a Mobile Fire-Rescue spokesperson told WBMA.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
53K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Accidents
Mobile, AL
Government
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Mobile, AL
Accidents
City
Mobile, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Knight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Alabama#Apartment Building#Escape Fire#Accident#Mobile Fire Rescue#Wbma#Darwin Wpmi#Wkrg#Abc#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
ALA
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy