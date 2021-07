In all 20 bills that were passed during this year’s legislative session in Texas were vetoed by Governor Abbott, which is the fewest by Abbott since 2005. But there seems to be one vetoed bill that is striking a dissonant chord with Texans, at least in my newsfeed, more so than the others. I, personally, hadn't heard of this bill until news of its veto overtook my Twitter. So, I thought I should check it out.