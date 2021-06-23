District Court: Guilty Pleas
SHAMOKIN — Five defendants entered guilty pleas Tuesday and were ordered by Magisterial District Judge John Gembic III to pay fines and costs. • Brandon Hornberger, 19, of 510 E. Sunbury St., Shamokin, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and was ordered to pay a $300 fine plus costs and placed on probation for a year. Charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana were withdrawn. Hornberger was charged by by Shamokin Patrolman Wesley Fleming in connection with a May 31 incident in the 600 block of North Shamokin St.www.newsitem.com