VA/DC Quick Hits: VHSL 3A State Semi's Abingdon at Liberty Christian

Poquoson (13-2) at Lebanon (18-0) The Skinny: The Lebanon Pioneers are trying to win the first state title in program history after previous runner-up finishes in 1991, 2015 and 2019. … University of Virginia signee Matthew Buchanan is the headliner for Lebanon as the left-handed pitcher is 6-0 and has not allowed a run in 44 2/3 innings. He is also hitting .390 with 30 runs scored and 19 RBIs. ... Lebanon will have its full arsenal of pitchers available as Seth Buchanan (7-0, 1.80 ERA, 52 strikeouts in 35 innings pitched), Preston Steele (3-0) and Dagan Barton (2-0) can go today as well. … Steele (.596, five home runs, 40 RBIs, nine doubles, four triples, 33 runs), Anthony Houchins (.481, 18 RBIs), Seth Buchanan (.434, 19 RBIs), Hunter Hertig (.380, 28 RBIs), Zach Hertig (.370, 19 RBIs) and Barton (.320, 17 RBIs) are powerful parts of Lebanon’s loaded lineup. … Lebanon’s roster features seven seniors. … This will be Lebanon’s last game as a Class 2 school. The Pioneers will move to Class 1 and compete in the Hogoheegee District beginning in the fall. … Poquoson previously won Group AA state titles in 2001, 2009 and 2010. The Islanders earned an 11-1 win over Lebanon in the 2001 state semifinals on the strength of a six-run first inning. “I was an assistant on the staff that beat Lebanon in 2001,” said Poquoson coach Kenny Bennett. “I remember them being a very good team and us having to play very well that day to beat them. That was our breakthrough year as a program. We had lost several times in the quarterfinals and that was our first time making the Jubilee format [in Salem], so I remember that part well.” … Poquoson has won 12 in a row after a 1-2 start to the season. The Islanders are led at the plate by Josh Markley (.510, 16 RBIs), Justin Bradshaw (.411, 20 RBIs), Chase Horton (.396), Isaiah Dickerson (.395), Nick Mastrogianakis (.326, 11 RBIs), Cianan Moaratty (.311, six doubles, 16 RBIs), Robbie Check (.298, 14 RBIs), and Bluefield College signee Gabe Ford (.262, 12 RBIs). The pitching staff is headlined by Bradshaw (5-1, one save, 0.35 ERA), Maxim Fritts (7-0, 2.25 ERA) and Wyatt Helsel (0-0, 3.76 ERA). … Poquoson has had battles against Southwest Virginia opponents in multiple sports this year. Lebanon finished as runner-up to the Islanders in the team standings at the VHSL Class 2 state wrestling tournament. Wise County Central beat Poquoson in the girls tennis state finals, while John Battle bested the Islanders in the boys tennis state finals. … A team from far Southwest Virginia hasn’t finished a baseball season both unbeaten and as state champions since the J.J. Kelly Indians in 1991. …Fans must purchase tickets in advance of today’s game via the GoFan app on the VHSL website.