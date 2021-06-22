VA/DC Quick Hits: VHSL 3A State Semi's Abingdon at Liberty Christian
First things first, kudos to the fan bases of Abingdon and Liberty Christian for providing a truly electric environment on Tuesday evening at Liberty University. This was a high intensity, competitive 3A State Semifinal that did not disappoint. After a scoreless first inning, Abingdon struck first on a Brody Dotson single that scored Ethan Ketron. Two batters later Jake Thacker grounded into a fielder's choice, but after the backside of the potential double play was thrown away the Falcons would end up scoring two more to make it 3-0. That score would hold until the top of the fifth when senior VCU commit Chase Hungate would work a nine pitch at bat, fouling off three two strike pitches, to get a slider that he would line into right field for a RBI single scoring Caleb Collins (SWCC). The Falcons would hold tight to that 4-0 lead until the bottom of the sixth. The Bulldogs of LCA would rally for two runs on back to back sac fly's by 2021 Will Thomas and 2022 Dillon Stowers. LCA reliever Sully Holmes (Liberty) would work around two walks in the top of the seventh and strike out Ketron to end the Falcon threat and bring the Bulldogs back to the plate with a two run deficit. Seth Abe got a leadoff walk and he would score two hitters later on a Logan Duff double making it 4-3. With the tying run on second base Abingdon sophomore and Virginia Tech commit Ethan Gibson would backpick a runner at first and then strikeout Andrew Burns (Liberty) to finish off his complete game and send Abingdon to the 3A State Championship.www.prepbaseballreport.com