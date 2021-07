Littlestown’s Trevor Walzl came to the plate with the go-ahead run at third base and two down in the top of the eighth inning. Walzl and Brushtown reliever Alex Meckley battled to a 2-2 count when Walzl fouled a pitch off of his knee that sent him to the ground in pain. He gathered himself and two pitches later, ripped a double to right-center that plated Joe Murren and helped the Dodgers to a 3-2 victory in South Penn League action on Thursday evening at the Brushtown Athletic Association.