Conan O’Brien Smokes Up With Seth Rogen As His Time With TBS Late-Night Show Winds Down

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday’s episode of Conan, Conan O’Brien sought some life advice from actor-producer Seth Rogen. “You seem like a guy who’s relaxed, centered, like you know who you are,” the late-night host observed. “I’m going to have a lot of free time on my hands now for a while. We’re going to start something else up, but I’m going to have some downtime, and honestly—I’m not even kidding—I don’t really know what to do with downtime.”

