While collaboration is key in the home building process, there’s a deep disconnect between architects, interior designers, and merchandisers, says design firm Housing Design Matters. This disconnect can keep a good design from becoming great through minor tweaks that result in major differences. Location of the bed in the primary bedroom is one example: By collaborating with the interior designer, the architect learned that placing the bed in the center of a wall is ideal, but the original plans did not accommodate for it without crowding the sitting area. The solution? Adding bedside windows to lock down the bed wall and still leave room for two chairs.