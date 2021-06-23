Cancel
Meet the super fan who has cheered at the Olympics since 1992

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the controversies surrounding the Tokyo Olympic Games, there are hardcore Olympic super fans who can't wait for the Games to begin. CNN's Blake Essig speaks to two of them.

SportsTODAY.com

Meet the 6 gymnasts who will lead Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics

The U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team for the Tokyo Olympics was announced late Sunday, introducing a mix of familiar faces and new talents. The team will feature Simone Biles, MyKayla Skinner, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey and Grace McCallum. Biles, Chiles, Lee and McCallum will compete in team events, while Skinner and McCallum will compete as individuals.
Tennisnbcboston.com

Tokyo Olympics: Meet the Moms Who Have Qualified for the U.S. Team

One of the most iconic moments at U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials came during the celebration following the women’s 400m final. After qualifying for her fifth Olympic team — and first as a mom — second-place finisher Allyson Felix introduced her two-year-old daughter Cammy to another toddler: Demetrius, son of first-place finisher Quanera Hayes.
WorldSand Hills Express

Olympics to kick off in a month, but booze and cheering are out

Tokyo — The one-month countdown has begun for the start of the Tokyo Olympics. The Summer Games were postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and despite deep public concern about whether the imminent arrival of athletes, staff, sponsors, media and other participants will trigger another surge of infections, the world’s biggest sporting event appears to be on track.
SportsPosted by
CBS News

No alcohol, no cheering, and lots of stress, but the Tokyo Olympics are set to kick off in a month

Tokyo — The one-month countdown has begun for the start of the Tokyo Olympics. The Summer Games were postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and despite deep public concern about whether the imminent arrival of athletes, staff, sponsors, media and other participants will trigger another surge of infections, the world's biggest sporting event appears to be on track.
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Kristina Mladenovic is handed £5,400 fine - the biggest of Wimbledon so far - after a relative abused a member of staff while trying to organise transport to players' hotel in central London

French star Kristina Mladenovic was handed the biggest fine of Wimbledon so far after an incident with tournament transport involving a family member. The former world doubles No 1 was docked £5,400 for an episode which followed her surprise exit from the doubles first round last Thursday. The official explanation...
SportsPosted by
Mental_Floss

Erriyon Knighton—Who Has Broken Two of Usain Bolt's Records—Will Be America's Youngest Male Track Olympian Since 1964

If this is your first time learning about Erriyon Knighton, you’re probably not the only one. He is, after all, only 17 years old, and his track career only began a few years ago. But you can count on hearing his name a lot more often from here on out: The Florida sprinter is headed to the Tokyo Olympics, making him America’s youngest male track Olympian since Jim Ryun competed in 1964.
Basketballmaryvilleforum.com

LA Tech's Lofton shines as USA goes undefeated in group stage

RIGA, Latvia – Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Lofton, Jr. helped Team USA go a perfect 3-0 in Group D with decisive victories over Turkey, Mali and Australia in the FIBA U19 World Cup in Riga, Latvia. They move on to the knockout stage, facing Korea in the Round of 16 on...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Emma Raducanu flooded with support after she has to retire from Wimbledon match for medical reasons

British teenager, Emma Raducanu, was faced with a heartbreaking decision to withdraw from Monday’s Wimbledon match against Australian, Ajla Tomljanovic, for medical reasons. While the nature of the medical reason hasn’t yet been disclosed, the 18-year-old looked as though she was struggling to breathe. Calling on the medics, Raducanu left the court for just under five minutes before the match was called off. Taking to their official Twitter account,  Wimbledon announced:“Due to medical reasons, Emma Raducanu has retired from this match - but what an incredible run to the fourth round it was #Wimbledon“Due to medical reasons, Emma Raducanu has retired from this match -...

