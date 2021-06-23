Meet the super fan who has cheered at the Olympics since 1992

British teenager, Emma Raducanu, was faced with a heartbreaking decision to withdraw from Monday’s Wimbledon match against Australian, Ajla Tomljanovic, for medical reasons. While the nature of the medical reason hasn’t yet been disclosed, the 18-year-old looked as though she was struggling to breathe. Calling on the medics, Raducanu left the court for just under five minutes before the match was called off. Taking to their official Twitter account, Wimbledon announced:“Due to medical reasons, Emma Raducanu has retired from this match - but what an incredible run to the fourth round it was #Wimbledon“Due to medical reasons, Emma Raducanu has retired from this match -...