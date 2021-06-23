Cancel
Peloton Is Stopping Users From Using Their Treadmills Unless They Pay Up Monthly

By Alexa Heah
Design Taxi
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing Peloton’s nationwide recall on all treadmills in May due to fatal safety risks, the company is back in the spotlight – for more bad news. Users of its Tread+ treadmill, which retails at a whopping US$4,295, have taken to social media over an email from the company, allegedly informing customers that they would have to subscribe to a US$39.99 monthly plan if they wish to keep using the equipment they already own.

Brianna Wu
#Peloton#Treadmills#Tread#Mashable#The Peloton Tread
