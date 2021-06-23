Peloton Is Stopping Users From Using Their Treadmills Unless They Pay Up Monthly
Following Peloton’s nationwide recall on all treadmills in May due to fatal safety risks, the company is back in the spotlight – for more bad news. Users of its Tread+ treadmill, which retails at a whopping US$4,295, have taken to social media over an email from the company, allegedly informing customers that they would have to subscribe to a US$39.99 monthly plan if they wish to keep using the equipment they already own.designtaxi.com