Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Price makes 26 saves, Habs top Vegas 4-1, one win from Final

By W.G. RAMIREZ Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS — No team has been to the Stanley Cup Final more than the Montreal Canadiens. Now they stand one victory away from a 35th appearance and their first in 28 years. Carey Price made 26 saves to lead Montreal to a 4-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night, putting the Canadiens one step closer to the Stanley Cup Final.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Staal
Person
Jonathan Marchessault
Person
Carey Price
Person
Cole Caufield
Person
Peter Deboer
Person
Nick Suzuki
Person
Max Pacioretty
Person
Jeff Petry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Habs#Las Vegas#The Montreal Canadiens#Bell Centre#Golden Knight Nick Suzuki#Canadian#Ap Nhl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLhabsworld.net

Habs One Win Away

HabsWorld.net -- The pivotal Game 5 of the semifinal series between the Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights was held on Tuesday as both teams attempted to take control of the series. Game 5 marked the return of top-line centre Chandler Stephenson for the Knights, but Luke Richardson opted to...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Price Wins One for the Team

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Tonight, the Canadiens finally got a win in this Cup final and avoided the humiliation of a sweep on home ice. To be fair though, they weren't the better team on the ice, clearly, Dominique Ducharme's men knew the importance of this game and it got to them, they had quite a nervous start and Tampa Bay actually got 11 shots on goal before Montreal got it's first one. In fact, for much of the first period, the Bolts looked like the Harlem Globe Trotters in the Canadiens' zone, but unfortunately for them, they weren't shooting at an unguarded basket, they were shooting at "Playoffs Price". The Canadiens' franchise player stopped 32 of the 34 shots aimed at him and was pretty much flawless. In its hour of need, the Tricolore once more turned to Price and he answered the call.
NHLwiartonecho.com

Canadiens Game Day: An overtime victory the Habs can be very proud of

Whether they end up winning the Stanley Cup or not, Montreal should be very proud of the Canadiens after their performance Monday night at the Bell Centre. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Facing the possibility of being swept in the Stanley Cup...
NHLNHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Canadiens one win from Final

Will advance with win against Golden Knights; Islanders force Game 7 with Lightning in Semifinals. Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily in-depth look at the 2021 NHL postseason. There is one playoff game scheduled for Thursday and there was one Wednesday. On Tap. There is one game...
NBAwcn247.com

Ayton lifts Suns...Pistons win lottery...Habs top Knights

PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton jammed an alley-oop pass from Jae Crowder with 0.7 seconds left to give the Suns a 104-103 triumph and a two-games-to-none lead over the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA's Western Conference Finals. Cameron Payne finished with a career-high 29 points for the Suns while subbing for All-Star guard Chris Paul. Ayton accounted for 22 with 14 rebounds, and Devin Booker followed his 40-point triple-double in the opener by delivering 20 points.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Boston Bruins: 7 players who won’t return next season

The Boston Bruins were knocked out in the second round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs by the New York Islanders so now the offseason begins and it will be a busy one for the B’s. Getting knocked out in the second round is disappointing to say the least. The...
NHLnewsbrig.com

Lightning top Canadiens, move one win from Stanley Cup repeat

MONTREAL — Tyler Johnson and the quick-strike Tampa Bay Lightning moved a victory away from successfully defending their title, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Friday night in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Lightning caught the Canadiens flat-footed by scoring twice in the opening minutes of each...
NHLABC Action News

Lightning one win away from returning to Stanley Cup Final

The Tampa Bay Lightning are just one win away from returning to the Stanley Cup Final, a win they'll hope to secure Wednesday night. The Bolts lead the series with the New York Islanders 3-2 as the teams gear up to play Game 6 at Nassau Coliseum, what could be the final Islanders game at that venue before the team moves to a new arena.
NHLRealGM

Canadiens Scratch Jesperi Kotkaniemi; Alex Killorn Game-Time Decision

The Montreal Canadiens are scrambling their lines and their lineup for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, facing a potential sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night. Opting for a faster lineup, the Canadiens are scratching 20-year-old forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who has eight points...
NHLmountain-topmedia.com

Tampa mayor: Let Habs win one, clinch at home

The Lightning insist they’re focused on completing a sweep of the Canadiens and not the prospect of winning at home in front of family and friends. But Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she wants to see them clinch at the Amalie Arena.
NHLPosted by
Reuters

Josh Anderson's OT goal saves season for Canadiens

EditorsNote: updates throughout with quotes and details. Scoring the first goal of the game was huge for Josh Anderson. Scoring the overtime winner was even bigger for the Montreal Canadiens winger and his teammates. Thanks to Anderson’s decisive goal, the host Canadiens claimed a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay...
NHLdailyjournal.net

Canadiens beat Lightning 3-2 in OT, avoid Stanley Cup sweep

MONTREAL — Josh Anderson delivered in overtime, and Montreal killed Tampa Bay’s chance for a Stanley Cup sweep. Anderson said the Canadiens weren’t done, and he was right — at least for one night. The speedy winger scored his second goal 3:57 into overtime, and the Canadiens avoided elimination by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy