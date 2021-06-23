Price makes 26 saves, Habs top Vegas 4-1, one win from Final

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Tonight, the Canadiens finally got a win in this Cup final and avoided the humiliation of a sweep on home ice. To be fair though, they weren't the better team on the ice, clearly, Dominique Ducharme's men knew the importance of this game and it got to them, they had quite a nervous start and Tampa Bay actually got 11 shots on goal before Montreal got it's first one. In fact, for much of the first period, the Bolts looked like the Harlem Globe Trotters in the Canadiens' zone, but unfortunately for them, they weren't shooting at an unguarded basket, they were shooting at "Playoffs Price". The Canadiens' franchise player stopped 32 of the 34 shots aimed at him and was pretty much flawless. In its hour of need, the Tricolore once more turned to Price and he answered the call.