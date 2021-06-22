AAU Nationals Day One Recap: The Dirty Dozen- Twelve Teams Start 15 Open Play Undefeated

Where do we even start? The excitement for the 15's Division at AAU National's has been building, and we've been expecting exciting moments. What we didn't expect was that they would come on day one of four! After the first day of competition in 15 Open, a dozen teams managed to stay undefeated throughout pool play. We'll take a look a few of them faired in Orlando. In the meantime, you can catch up on all the matches from AAU's on BallerTV. Due to COVID-19 travel and safety protocols, PrepVolleyball will be using BallerTV to supplement in-person coverage of many events this season. BallerTV is on a mission to connect the youth volleyball community through the power of live-streaming. With over 150 volleyball partners, BallerTV is streaming hundreds of matches on any given weekend.