Global Self Storage Prices $6.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELF) ("Global Self Storage" or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties, has priced an underwritten public offering of 1,121,496 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.35 per share, for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $6.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and other offering expenses payable by the Company.