Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Global Self Storage Prices $6.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELF) ("Global Self Storage" or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties, has priced an underwritten public offering of 1,121,496 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.35 per share, for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $6.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Sec#Working Capital#Streetinsider Premium#The Company#Company#Ef Hutton#Benchmark Investments#Global Self Storage#Sec#Llc Attention#Syndicate Department#Ny 10022#Reit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Real Estate Investment
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Satellogic to go Public via Merger With CF Acquisition Corp. V (CFV)

Nettar Group, Inc. ("Satellogic" or the "Company"), a leader in high-resolution satellite data collection, and CF Acquisition Corp. V (Nasdaq ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Ellington Financial (EFC) Announces 7.5M Share Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) (“Ellington Financial” or the “Company”) announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 7,500,000 shares of common stock. The Company also expects to grant the underwriters an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of common stock. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, UBS Securities LLC, BofA Securities, JMP Securities LLC, and Keefe Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) Announces $80M Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDYA) today announced that it intends to offer and sell up to $80 million of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. In addition, IDEAYA intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to $12 million of shares of its common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Ellington Financial Inc. Announces Pricing Of Common Stock Offering

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) - Get Report ("Ellington Financial" or the "Company") announced today that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $18.22 per share. The Company has granted the underwriters an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of common stock. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on July 9, 2021. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, UBS Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., JMP Securities LLC and Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Inc., A Stifel Company are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG, LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as co-managers for the offering.
Financial ReportsBillboard

Hipgnosis Raises $215 Million With Stock Offering, Exceeding Target

The Merck Mercuriadis-founded company spent $1.06 billion on the purchase of 84 song catalogs in the 12-month period ended March 31, 2021. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited has raised £156 million ($215 million) through a proposed share sale on the London Stock Exchange, the company announced today (July 6). That exceeds the £150 million ($207 million) Hipgnosis targeted when it announced the share placing last month.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Recruiter.com Announces Closing of Upsized $12.0 Million Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:RCRT, Nasdaq:RCRTW) ('Recruiter.com' or the 'Company'), an on-demand recruiting platform, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 2,400,000 units at a price to the public of $5.00 per unit, for gross proceeds of $12,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 360,000 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase 360,000 shares of Common Stock, or any combination thereof, to cover over-allotments, if any.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Nyxoah Announces Pricing of Nasdaq Public Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium "“ July 2, 2021, 2:40pm CET / 8:40am ET "“ Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) ("Nyxoah" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering in the United States (the "Offering") of 2,835,000 ordinary shares at a price to the public of US$Â 30 per share for total gross proceeds of US$Â 85.1 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.
EconomyPosted by
MarketWatch

Tesla rival Xpeng prices global offering of 85 million shares at HK$165 a share to raise HK$14.025 billion

Chinese electric-car maker Xpeng Inc. priced its global offering of 85 million Class A shares on Wednesday at HK$165 ($21.25) per share for gross proceeds of about HK$14.025 billion. The offer is split between an international offering of 80.75 million shares and a Hong Kong offering of 4.25 million shares. The Tesla rival is already listed on the New York Stock Exchange and has a market value of more than $30 billion. The pricing is equal to about $42.52 per ADS. There were eight banks underwriting the global offering, led by JP Morgan and BofA Securities. Proceeds will be used to invest in the company's proprietary software, including its Xpilot and Xmart operating systems, to develop new models and upgrade its hardware, for other technology investments, marketing and to expand its network of stores and charging stations. China is a key market for electric vehicles, and new entrants such as Xpeng and NIO have emerged in recent years as rivals to Elon Musk's Tesla. U.S.-listed shares were down 1.6% premarket but have gained about 3.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 14%.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Torrid Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Torrid Holdings Inc. ("Torrid" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 11.0 million shares of its common stock to be sold by certain of Torrid's existing shareholders at a price of $21.00 per share. In addition, the selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to buy an additional 1.65 million shares of common stock from such selling shareholders at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount and commissions. Torrid will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling shareholders. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on July 1, 2021, under the ticker symbol "CURV". The offering is expected to close on July 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $7 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $7 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC)
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

LendInvest Expected to Raise £300 Million in Initial Public Offering

Leading property finance platform LendInvest is expected to raise £300 million in an initial public offering (IPO) in the coming days. LendInvest is a profitable Fintech that has engendered a solid niche in providing short-term financing for UK property. There have been rumblings for years now that LendInvest was considering an IPO. In 2019, it was reported that LendInvest was lining up investment banks for a public offering raising £500 million. That prediction did not come to pass for whatever reasons but clearly, a public offering was in the cards at some point in the future. During the past weekend, SkyNews reported that LendInvest will float its shares on an exchange at some point this week.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $100.0 Million Initial Public Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GGGVU) ("G3 VRM Acquisition" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "GGGVU" beginning July 1, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of one share of Class A common stock upon the consummation of the Company's initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and rights are expected to be traded on the Nasdaq under the symbols "GGGV" and "GGGVR," respectively.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

PANBELA THERAPEUTICS INCREASES PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK TO $10.0 MILLION

MINNEAPOLIS, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBLA) (the "Company" or "Panbela"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that, due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced public offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 3,333,334 shares of common stock of the Company at a price to the public of $3.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the public offering is expected to occur on or about July 2, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Watertown, MAPosted by
TheStreet

Kymera Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of Upsized Public Offering Of Common Stock

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced the pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 4,755,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $47.00 per share. All shares are being offered by Kymera. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $223.5 million. In addition, Kymera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 713,250 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on July 6, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Press

Realty Income Announces Pricing Of Upsized 8.0 Million Share Common Stock Offering

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of the company's common stock for expected gross proceeds of approximately $519 million. The offering is expected to close on July 6, 2021. The underwriters of the offering have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares of common stock. The joint book-running managers for the offering are Wells Fargo Securities and Morgan Stanley.
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Notes

CALABASAS, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - Get Report (the "Company") today announced that its operating partnership, American Homes 4 Rent, L.P. (the "Operating Partnership"), has priced an offering of $450 million aggregate principal amount of 2.375% Senior Notes due 2031 (the "2031 Notes") and $300 million aggregate principal amount of 3.375% Senior Notes due 2051 (the "2051 Notes" and together with the 2031 Notes, the "Notes"). The 2031 Notes will be issued at 98.513% of par value with a coupon of 2.375% per annum. The 2051 Notes will be issued at 97.962% of par value with a coupon of 3.375% per annum. Interest on the Notes is payable semi-annually in arrears on January 15 and July 15 of each year, commencing January 15, 2022. The 2031 Notes will mature on July 15, 2031 and the 2051 Notes will mature on July 15, 2051. The offering is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and is expected to close on or about July 8, 2021.
StocksBusiness Insider

Expert Ratings For Public Storage

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Public Storage. The company has an average price target of $284.0 with a high of $335.00 and a low of $228.00.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

The Glimpse Group Announces Pricing Of $12.3 Million Initial Public Offering And Nasdaq Listing Under Ticker Symbol 'VRAR'

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR) ("Glimpse" or the "Company"), a diversified Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality ("VR" and "AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software & services solutions, today announced the pricing of an underwritten initial public offering of 1,750,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $7.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $12.3 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 262,500 shares at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about July 6, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MongoDB Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Class A Common Stock

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. ("MongoDB") (Nasdaq: MDB), the leading, modern general purpose database platform, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 2,300,000 shares of its Class A common stock. All of the shares in the proposed offering will be sold by MongoDB. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Comments / 0

Community Policy