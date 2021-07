Hometown News received the following news release from Kennett Trust Bank:. It was only 58 years ago that Kennett Trust Bank opened it doors to serve the citizens of Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas. We have seen amazing things. A man walked on the moon. The Cold War ended. The Berlin Wall came down. Computers are so common that the average household own three or more devices. The internet is everywhere. Amazon is on pace to have sales of Half a Trillion dollars in 2021. We sent an unmanned drone to Mars and by the end of this year tourists will get to go into space!