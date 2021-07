Deputies also receive unanimous approval from commissioners to purchase new vehiclesClackamas County commissioners this week approved the purchase of body cameras for sheriff's deputies among six funding requests. A tool sheriff's deputies will now have access to for the first time, body cameras are useful for ensuring the safety of law-enforcement officers, simultaneously holding them accountable. Before the approval, the only cameras used by CSSO have been in-car cameras that nearly every sheriff's office patrol car is equipped with. These cameras capture multiple video angles around the patrol car and of the back seat, as well as capturing audio, according...