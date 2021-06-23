Cancel
WWE

Number one contender's tag match set for next week's WWE NXT

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA triple threat tag team match on next week's NXT will determine Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell's challengers for the Great American Bash. WWE has announced that Io Shirai & Zoey Stark vs. NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai vs. Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon will take place on NXT next Tuesday. The winning team will challenge for LeRae & Hartwell's NXT Women's Tag Team titles at NXT Great American Bash on Tuesday, July 6.

