Number one contender's tag match set for next week's WWE NXT
A triple threat tag team match on next week's NXT will determine Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell's challengers for the Great American Bash. WWE has announced that Io Shirai & Zoey Stark vs. NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai vs. Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon will take place on NXT next Tuesday. The winning team will challenge for LeRae & Hartwell's NXT Women's Tag Team titles at NXT Great American Bash on Tuesday, July 6.www.f4wonline.com