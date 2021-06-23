RedHawks cook Dogs to a crisp for second-straight night

FARGO — Last Wednesday, Chicago starter Jordan Kipper allowed Fargo-Moorhead three runs in 7-2/3 innings in a 7-3 Dogs victory. On Tuesday, the RedHawks hung that many runs on Kipper before he got a second out in the first. By the time Kipper exited, having recorded four outs, the RedHawks were up nine runs. It didn't get any better for the Dogs after that, with F-M winning in a blowout for a second-straight night 17-5 at Newman Outdoor Field.