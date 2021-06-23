Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fargo, ND

RedHawks cook Dogs to a crisp for second-straight night

INFORUM
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO — Last Wednesday, Chicago starter Jordan Kipper allowed Fargo-Moorhead three runs in 7-2/3 innings in a 7-3 Dogs victory. On Tuesday, the RedHawks hung that many runs on Kipper before he got a second out in the first. By the time Kipper exited, having recorded four outs, the RedHawks were up nine runs. It didn't get any better for the Dogs after that, with F-M winning in a blowout for a second-straight night 17-5 at Newman Outdoor Field.

www.inforum.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zimmerman, MN
City
Homer, MN
City
Fargo, ND
City
Jordan, MN
Moorhead, MN
Sports
Fargo, ND
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Moorhead, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Correlle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Elsa strengthens to hurricane as it barrels toward Florida coast

Elsa strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night as it barrelled up Florida's west coast, threatening heavy rains, flooding and high winds. The storm intensified from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph by 7:45 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said. Its center was around 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...

Comments / 0

Community Policy