Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Royals' Greg Holland: Collects fifth save

CBS Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHolland picked up the save against the Yankees on Tuesday after tossing a scoreless inning. He allowed one hit and a walk while striking out two. Holland worked around a bloop single to Gio Urshela and an intentional walk to Gary Sanchez to close out a one-run lead against a volatile Yankees lineup. The Royals have favored more of a closer-by-committee approach, limiting Holland to five saves on the season. It doesn't help that he's issued 16 free passes across 28 innings. That all said, he's probably the best bet for saves among the Kansas City bullpen right now.

www.cbssports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Greg Holland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBTimes Herald-Record

Aaron Boone takes some responsibility for Aroldis Chapman's blown save vs. Royals

NEW YORK — Aroldis Chapman screamed in front of the mound. Then, he stormed into the dugout and threw his glove. The frustration boiled over for the Yankees closer after he gave up the tying run to the Royals on a bases-loaded walk to Sebastian Rivero and a go-ahead RBI infield single on a check-swing by Ryan O'Hearn in Wednesday night's game.
MLBkshb.com

Royals can't pop losing streak, drop fifth-straight game

ARLINGTON, Texas — Joey Gallo homered again, Jordan Lyles pitched seven strong innings after getting bumped from the rotation for one start, and the Texas Rangers finished a three-game sweep with a 4-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals. The last-place Rangers have won three consecutive games for the first...
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Scott Barlow: Notches third save

Barlow struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his third save of the season in a 7-4 win over the Twins. His last save came June 3 but Barlow has pitched effectively since then, posting a 2.53 ERA and 15:4 K:BB in 10.2 innings over his last 12 appearances. Greg Holland worked the eighth inning in this one and Kyle Zimmer the seventh as the Royals continue to deploy a closer committee that limits the fantasy upside of all relievers involved.
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Racks up fifth save

Romano gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his fifth save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Marlins. The right-hander didn't pick up his first save in June until Tuesday, but he's now converted chances on back-to-back days. As a result, Romano will likely be unavailable Thursday to begin a home series against the O's, but he appears to have a firm grasp of the closer role for Toronto.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Adam Ottavino: Secures fifth save

Ottavino allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out one across 1.1 innings to earn the save in the win over the Yankees on Saturday. Ottavino notched the four-out save despite giving up a run in the ninth inning on a DJ LeMahieu RBI single. The 35-year-old is the backup closer behind Matt Barnes, but Barnes was unavailable Saturday after pitching in the previous two games. Ottavino has a solid 2.81 ERA and 38 strikeouts with five saves and 14 holds in 32 innings. He's allowed just one run over his last seven appearances.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Amir Garrett: Nails down fifth save

Garrett gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his fifth save of the season in a 4-1 win over Atlanta. The southpaw continues to look more like the pitcher the Reds were expecting to lock down a high-leverage role for them this season. Over his last 10 appearances Garrett has been scored upon only once, posting a 2.84 ERA and 10:2 K:BB through 6.1 innings while racking up three saves and two holds. Despite the hot streak he still has a 7.71 ERA on the year, but with both Lucas Sims (elbow) and Tejay Antone (forearm) sidelined, Garrett figures to be the top man in the Cincy bullpen for the time being.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Collects three hits

Merrifield went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Red Sox. Merrifield singled and scored in the first inning before launching a solo homer in the second. It was his seventh homer of the season and first since June 20. The 32-year-old owns a .757 OPS with 27 extra-base hits through 337 plate appearances.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Adam Plutko: Collects first save

Plutko allowed a walk and no runs in two-thirds of an inning to earn the save in Monday's 9-7 win over Houston. Regular closer Paul Fry was deployed in the eighth inning of a tied game, but Baltimore rallied for five runs in the top of the ninth. Fry was inefficient in the ninth, but Plutko was able to secure the last two outs while throwing just six pitches. The 29-year-old typically works in a multi-inning role -- Monday's save was his first of the year to go with five holds, two blown saves and a 1-2 record.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Dillon Tate: Collects first career save

Tate walked one and struck out two over 2.2 scoreless innings of relief Tuesday to record his first career save in a 13-3 win over the Astros. Despite the lopsided final score, the right-hander entered the game in the seventh inning with the O's ahead only 4-3, as most of Baltimore's offense came in the final two frames. Tate has a sharp 1.88 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB through 14.1 innings over his last 10 appearances, and the 2015 first-round pick could find himself getting more conventional save chances if he continues to impress.
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Exits with bruised thumb

Martinez was removed from Sunday's start at Colorado with a bruised right thumb, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. The right-hander suffered the injury during his lone plate appearance and was removed with one out in the fourth inning. Martinez gave up a solo homer and a walk with two strikeouts prior to leaving the contest, and he should be considered day-to-day.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Brad Keller: Handed fifth straight loss

Keller (6-9) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over 6.1 innings Sunday, striking out seven and taking a loss against Minnesota. Despite the loss, it was the first time in Keller's last six starts that he allowed fewer than four runs, lowering his season ERA to 6.39. He allowed an RBI single to Trevor Larnach in the third inning and served up a solo homer to Max Kepler in the sixth. Since the start of June, Keller has yielded 30 earned runs in 36.2 innings (7.36 ERA) alongside a 28:19 K:BB. He's lined up to take the mound in Cleveland next week.
MLBphiladelphiaherald.com

Pivetta's pitching helps Red Sox blank Athletics

Right-hander Nick Pivetta was part of combined shutout for the second time this season and Alex Verdugo scored the day's only run after a leadoff double in the sixth inning as the visiting Boston Red Sox held off the Oakland Athletics 1-0 on Sunday in the finale of a tightly contested three-game series.
MLBPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ohtani 1st All-Star picked as pitcher and hitter

NEW YORK — (AP) — Shohei Ohtani achieved a first in the near century history of baseball’s All-Star Game: selection as both a hitter and pitcher. The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way sensation was among the American League starting pitchers picked Sunday for the July 13 showcase at Denver’s Coors Field. Ohtani, who leads the majors in home runs, had already been elected by fans to start as the AL's designated hitter.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Jake McGee: Notches 16th save

McGee earned the save in Saturday's 6-5 win against Arizona, pitching a perfect ninth with a strikeout. McGee came in for the ninth to protect a one-run lead and quickly retired all three Arizona batters he faced. The veteran lefty has now recorded a decision or save in seven of his last eight appearances and has lowered his ERA from 3.86 t0 2.97 in that span.

Comments / 0

Community Policy