Royals' Greg Holland: Collects fifth save
Holland picked up the save against the Yankees on Tuesday after tossing a scoreless inning. He allowed one hit and a walk while striking out two. Holland worked around a bloop single to Gio Urshela and an intentional walk to Gary Sanchez to close out a one-run lead against a volatile Yankees lineup. The Royals have favored more of a closer-by-committee approach, limiting Holland to five saves on the season. It doesn't help that he's issued 16 free passes across 28 innings. That all said, he's probably the best bet for saves among the Kansas City bullpen right now.www.cbssports.com