Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Homers in return

Duffy (forearm) will be activated to start Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. A left forearm flexor strain has sidelined the lefty since his May 12 start, but he's finally ready to return from the 10-day injured list. Considering the initial fears of a long-term absence, Duffy's missing just over a month was a pretty lucky outcome for the ace, who has a 1.94 ERA through 41.2 innings this season. He last faced the Yankees in 2019, allowing one earned run and striking out four over six innings.