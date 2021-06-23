Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Homers in return
O'Hearn went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBI and another run scored during Tuesday's win over the Yankees. O'Hearn evened up the score by going deep against Gerrit Cole in the fourth frame. The 27-year-old was batting fourth as the designated hitter in his return to the lineup after Adalberto Mondesi headed back to the injured list (oblique). Following a lackluster go-around at the plate earlier in the season, O'Hearn is batting just .211/.262/.439 with four long balls across 21 games.www.cbssports.com