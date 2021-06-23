Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Cranks sixth homer

CBS Sports
 14 days ago

Higashioka went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Tuesday's loss to the Royals. Higashioka took Brady Singer deep in the second inning. The 31-year-old backup catcher now has six long balls on the season while batting .191/.273/.438 across 34 games.

www.cbssports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brady Singer
Person
Homer
Person
Kyle Higashioka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Royals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBNew York Post

Yankees’ Luke Voit homers, triples in first game back since injury

Luke Voit wasn’t as animated as normal during pregame hours in the Yankees clubhouse. But the reigning home run king’s bat was as loud as ever once the game started. Voit returned to the Yankees with a home run, a controversial triple and a walk in four plate appearances Tuesday during a 6-5 loss to the Royals. The first-inning homer broke a scoreless tie and the seventh-inning triple set up pinch-runner Tyler Wade to score the go-ahead run on a wild pitch, but the Royals rallied for four runs in the top of the eighth.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge: Blasts 16th homer

Judge went 3-for-3 with a home run, double, two RBI and three runs scored and two walks Thursday against the Royals. Judge began his productive game with a solo blast off Brad Keller in the first inning to record his 16th homer of the season. He delivered his second RBI of the contest one frame later on a single, marking the first time he's driven in multiple runs in his last 11 games. Judge has an excellent .286/.384/.514 line with 42 runs scored and 38 RBI across 297 plate appearances on the campaign.
MLBchatsports.com

Shohei Ohtani Homers Twice Against Yankees, Leads MLB in Home Runs

Angels pitcher and outfielder Shohei Ohtani is nicknamed "Showtime" for a reason. Despite the 11-5 loss to the Yankees on Tuesday night, Ohtani posted another spectacular performance, hitting two home runs in the game. With Ohtani's two homers, he now leads the league with 28 home runs on the season,...
MLBWashington Post

Judge, Sánchez, Voit homer as Yankees rout Royals 8-1

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge homered for the first of his three hits, Gary Sánchez connected for the second straight game and the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 8-1 Thursday for their first blowout victory in a month. Judge hit a solo shot in the first, Luke...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: Kike Hernandez hits a homer on the first pitch vs. Yankees (Video)

The Boston Red Sox started off their beatdown on the New York Yankees quickly on a first pitch home run by Enrique Hernandez. The Boston Red Sox were on a mission this weekend to continue pushing the rival New York Yankees down the AL East standings. They already won all of their five meetings, and looked to complete their second sweep of the season against the Bronx Bombers. And they wasted little time in making that goal become a reality.
MLBWichita Eagle

Kansas City Royals lose rubber match 8-1 as New York Yankees hit three homers

The Kansas City Royals had a chance to start their three-city road trip with a series victory against the New York Yankees. But scoring opportunities slipped through their grasp early, and the Royals’ mistakes were immediately turned into runs in Thursday afternoon’s rubber match of the three-game set in the Bronx.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Comes through with clutch homer

Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a 6-5 win over the Royals on Wednesday. Sanchez managed only a walk through four plate appearances, but he came through when his club most needed him, socking a solo shot to left field with one out in the ninth inning to tie the game 5-5. The homer was the continuation of a strong June for the veteran catcher -- across 17 games this month, Sanchez is slashing .305/.369/.712 with six home runs, six doubles and 13 RBI.
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Ohtani's 26th homer starts Angels past reeling Yankees 5-3

NEW YORK — (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pounded his hardest-hit home run of the season in another dismal first inning by Michael King, starting the New York Yankees to yet another distressing defeat in a season overflowing with them. “That definitely sent the message,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said after...
MLBsacramentosun.com

Shohei Ohtani homers as Angels beat slumping Yankees

Shohei Ohtani homered two batters in and the Los Angeles Angels recorded a 5-3 victory over the slumping New York Yankees Monday night at sweltering Yankee Stadium. In his 10th career at-bat in New York, Ohtani made his first hit in the Bronx an impressive one. He sent a full-count curveball off New York right-hander Michael King (0-4) 416 feet into the right-center field bleachers for a 1-0 lead.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Luke Voit: Blasts third homer

Voit went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Thursday against the Royals. Voit delivered his third home run of the season in the third inning to give the Yankees a four-run lead. He's recorded at least one hit in each of his three games since being activated from the injured list June 22, highlighted by a pair of home runs and a triple. For the season, Voit is hitting .211/.297/.404 across just 64 plate appearances.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Homers in four-hit game

LeMahieu went 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Red Sox. LeMahieu slammed a solo home run off Nathan Eovaldi in the eighth inning to get the Yankees on the board. In addition, he added three singles in the game and accounted for both of New York's RBI. The 32-year-old is riding a nine-game hitting streak and he has reached base safely in his last 14 games. Despite the recent success, he is slashing .271/.345/.377, his lowest line since 2014. However, he still leads the Yankees with 79 hits.
numberfire.com

Scott Schebler hitting sixth in Angels' Monday lineup against Yankees

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Scott Schebler is starting in Monday's game against the New York Yankees. Schebler will man left field after Phil Gosselin was sent to the bench against right-hander Michael King. numberFire's models project Schebler to score 7.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Launches sixth homer

Andujar went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 11-5 win against the Angels. It was Andujar's first extra-base hit since his previous homer June 9, and it was the first RBI he's collected since June 15. He's taken over the starting job in left field and is hitting .264/.293/.407 with six long balls, 11 RBI, and 18 runs through 41 games.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Brett Gardner: Blasts homer in loss

Gardner went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, an additional run, an additional RBI and two walks in Wednesday's loss to the Angels. The veteran outfielder helped New York get off to a fast start in the first inning, forcing in a run by taking a walk and subsequently coming around to score as part of a seven-run frame. He later hit the only long ball of the night for the Yankees, going deep to right field in the eighth inning to establish what looked like a secure four-run lead. The Angels stormed back in the ninth, however, taking the win and muting the impact of Gardner's offensive effort. Despite the final outcome, the performance was important in moving Gardner back in the right direction, as he entered the contest with no hits in his previous 18 at-bats.

Comments / 0

Community Policy