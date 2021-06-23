Cancel
Motherland: Fort Salem - Of The Blood - Review: ‘Welcome Back To Fort Salem’ + POLL

By Aimee Hicks
spoilertv.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOILERS FOLLOW! DO NOT READ UNLESS YOU HAVE SEEN THE FULL EPISODE!. After what felt like a never-ending separation, the witches of Fort Salem finally returned to grace our screens. When we last left the Bellweather unit they had been separated with Raelle (Taylor Hickson) and Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams) presumed dead by the Army (though the audience knew they survived), Tally (Jessica Sutton) was a Biddy, Scylla (Amalia Holm) was reunited with Willa (Diana Pavlovská) who just so happens to be Raelle’s mom, and the Camarilla had become the new big threat. A lot happened in that last episode of the first season and this episode didn’t miss a beat falling right back into the story and picking up with each character.

