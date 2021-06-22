Cancel
Schneider’s ‘Data Lords’ Named Pulitzer Finalist

By DownBeat
downbeat.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComposer and bandleader Maria Schneider was named a 2021 Pulitzer Prize Finalist in Music for her double album Data Lords featuring the Maria Schneider Orchestra. Inspired by conflicting relationships between the digital and natural worlds, the album is described in the Pulitzer press release as “an enveloping musical landscape of light and shadow, rendered by the many personalities of a large jazz ensemble, reflecting the promise of a digital paradise contrasted by a concentration of power and the loss of privacy.”

