Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Police: Singer Chris Brown accused of hitting woman in Los Angeles

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JPQ1M_0accmiz700

LOS ANGELES — Grammy Award-winning singer Chris Brown is accused of hitting a woman during an argument on Friday, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told NBC News on Tuesday that officers responded to a home in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles. The address corresponds with the address Brown shared for his Tarzana, California, home on a promotional flyer for a garage sale he hosted in November 2019, Billboard reported.

Brown, 32, was not present when police arrived at the home, KABC reported. The alleged victim, whose name has not been released, alleged that Brown struck her during an argument, the television station reported.

A legal representative for Brown did not immediately respond to a request for comment, The Detroit News reported. Brown has not publicly spoken about the allegation, the newspaper reported.

The city attorney’s office also did not respond to a request for comment, KABC reported.

The incident is being investigated as a battery and will be referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, the LAPD spokesperson told NBC News.

No injuries were reported, and it was unclear whether Brown would face any charges, the network reported.

Brown was arrested in 2009 after assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna, according to The Hill. He pleaded guilty to felony assault and completed probation in 2015, according to NBC News.

Model-actress Karrueche Tran, one of Brown’s former girlfriends, was granted a five-year restraining order against him in 2017, NBC News reported. In 2019, Brown was accused of committing rape in Paris, according to The Hill.

In the early morning hours of May 6, 2020, Los Angeles police broke up a birthday party for Brown at the Tarzana residence after receiving complaints about loud music, KABC reported.

Brown has been nominated for 18 Grammys during his career. He won a Grammy in 2011 for best R&B album, “F.A.M.E.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Tarzana, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Rihanna
Person
Karrueche Tran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Nbc News#Billboard#Kabc#Nbcnews#The Detroit News#Lapd#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
KRMG

Britney Spears' court-appointed attorney resigns

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Britney Spears' court-appointed attorney on Tuesday filed documents to resign from her conservatorship, the latest of several such moves that have come in the fallout from the pop singer's comments in court decrying the legal arrangement that controls her money and affairs. Samuel Ingham III...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
KRMG

Actor, model Daniel Mickelson dead at 23

ATLANTA — Actor and budding fashion designer Daniel Mickelson died Sunday at the age of 23, his sister, model Meredith Mickelson, confirmed via social media Monday night. A cause of death has not been disclosed. “My heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and I don’t even...
Public SafetyPosted by
KRMG

Demon-obsessed teenager convicted of murdering UK sisters

LONDON — (AP) — A 19-year-old British man was convicted Tuesday of murdering two sisters as they celebrated a birthday in a London park, a crime driven by the deluded belief that the killings would help him win a lottery jackpot. A jury at London’s Central Criminal Court deliberated for...
New York City, NYPosted by
KRMG

NYC honors essential workers at parade up Canyon of Heroes

NEW YORK — (AP) — A pandemic would seem like the worst time to start working as a nurse in a Manhattan hospital, but there Justin Davis was last spring, trying desperately to help patients stricken with the coronavirus while worried for his own health. The 43-year-old Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, resident...
Los Angeles, CAregionaldailynews.com

ABC - Oldies News

On the heels of the announcement that Roberta Flack will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2020 comes word that the legendary pop/soul/R&B singer will make a rare public appearance at next year's Grammy Awards, to be held January 26 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy