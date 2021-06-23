Cancel
MLB

Giants wait out Ohtani, beat Angels in 13 innings

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 14 days ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Shohei Ohtani struck out nine over six innings of one-run ball for the Angels, but the San Francisco Giants rallied for seven runs in the 13th inning of a 9-3 victory over Los Angeles on Wednesday. Steven Duggar had an RBI double in the 12th and...

Brandon Crawford
Shohei Ohtani
Homer
San Francisco Giants
Seattle Mariners
Philadelphia Phillies
Baseball
Sports
Colorado Rockies
Los Angeles Angels
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB
Arizona Diamondbacks
