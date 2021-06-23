Reasons to Drop Your Book of Business

Job 1921, Circ. Sales and Retention Rep - The Union Grass Valley, CA, US 30+ days agoRequisition ID: 1921 Coordinate all circulation sales and retention efforts for The Union. Work with the Home Delivery Manager, Single Copy Manager and Customer Service Staff to achieve revenue growth through subscription sales, subscriber retention, single copy promotion, NIE promotion and third-party sales. This is a key position in the Circulation department and reports directly to the Circulation Director. Our application process is two parts. Please start hereand complete the questionnaire. When complete, return to this page and click apply to complete your application. Responsibilities Include (but are not limited to): Develop, coordinate, administer, track and evaluate the following sales promotions: Carrier sales and contests Telemarketing sales Kiosk/store front sales Direct mail promotions Email promotions Sampling efforts NIE promotions Maintain subscription integrity on all order production. Ensure that orders produced are valid and are obtained through proper means. Meet or exceed budgeted monthly sales goals. Keep monthly promotion expenses within budgeted goals. Assist Circulation Director with sales promotion budget. Ensure that retention calling by is completed in a timely manner. Report sales progress to the department each week. Work with Single Copy Manager and Advertising Department to increase 3rd party sales. Analyze start/stop, retention and other pertinent reports to assist in the development, implementation, tracking and evaluation of subscriber retention programs. Become knowledgeable of ABC rules and regulations, especially as they relate to promotion, order integrity and qualification. Working to help peers, supervisors, employees without regard to rank Other tasks and responsibilities assigned by the Circulation Director as necessary for excellent customer service and efficient day-to-day operation of the Circulation Department. This list is not intended to include all duties and tasks that will be required but to identify the primary responsibilities. Qualifications: Excellent customer service Reliable transporta tion, valid driver's license and a clean driving record Ability to handle job duties with minimal supervision Excellent listening skills Creativity & imagination Ability to deal with the public and represent The Union in a professional courteous manner Sense of urgency Good organizational skills Basic computer knowledge Swift Communications is an equal opportunity employer, and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. www.swiftcom.com/careers *refer to job # 1921.