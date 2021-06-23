East Surry takes 1A West Regional, advances to state championship with 7-1 win over Mountain Island Charter
East Surry's baseball team was so happy after Tuesday's 7-1 win over Mountain Island Charter, Cardinal players were leaping and flipping for joy. Junior left-hander Benji Gosnell sent everyone in red at Bary Hall field into a frenzy with the game-ending strikeout. The four-star tight end committed to play football at Ohio State then showed off his athleticism with a back flip before falling to the bottom of the dogpile as teammates jumped on top of him.www.highschoolot.com