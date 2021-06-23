Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surry County, NC

East Surry takes 1A West Regional, advances to state championship with 7-1 win over Mountain Island Charter

By Jacob Hancock, HighSchoolOT Reporter
Posted by 
WRAL News
WRAL News
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

East Surry's baseball team was so happy after Tuesday's 7-1 win over Mountain Island Charter, Cardinal players were leaping and flipping for joy. Junior left-hander Benji Gosnell sent everyone in red at Bary Hall field into a frenzy with the game-ending strikeout. The four-star tight end committed to play football at Ohio State then showed off his athleticism with a back flip before falling to the bottom of the dogpile as teammates jumped on top of him.

www.highschoolot.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
30K+
Followers
30K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Surry County, NC
Surry County, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Ohio State#Unc#Football#Dogpile#Cardinals#Unc#East Regional Final#Perquimans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
Sports
Ohio State University
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Chatham, VAchathamstartribune.com

Chatham baseball wins regional championship

CHATHAM, Va. — Chatham High School’s varsity baseball team won the Region 2C championship last week. The Cavaliers beat Nelson County 7-3 in the region quarterfinals. Winning pitcher Alex Van Pelt went four innings, struck out five batters, allowed one run, and gave up two hits. Christian Lancaster, who was two for three at the plate, hit a three-run homerun in the bottom of the first inning to put Chatham ahead 3-0. Chatham scored a couple runs in the fourth, and put a couple insurance runs on the board in the sixth. Matt Arnold went three for four with a couple doubles and three RBIs. Carrington Aaron went two for four at the plate.
Greeley, COlamarledger.com

Holly Wildcats claim 1A state baseball championship

The 2021 Class 1A state baseball championship game turned into a classic battle between the No. 3 seed Holly Wildcats and the No. 1 seed Flatirons Academy at University High School on June 23 in Greeley. One swing proved the difference between two teams battling for a championship. In the...
West, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

VIDEO: Rose Capital West takes 4-0 win over Rose Capital East

Kellen Warren struck out 10 batters in a complete-game shutout as Rose Capital West took a 4-0 win over Rose Capital East in the Little League Majors District 10 Tournament Thursday night on Randy Womble Field at Faulkner Park. The win came less than a week after a 6-4 setback...
Englewood, CO9News

No. 1 Cheyenne Mountain uses fourth quarter rally over No. 2 Evergreen to claim 4A boys lacrosse state title

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The 4A boys lacrosse state championship lived up to the hype on Tuesday night at Englewood High School. But a 5-4 final score? No one saw the coming. No. 1 Cheyenne Mountain scraped and grinded out a gritty one-goal win over No. 2 Evergreen to claim its third state championship in program history. The Cougars came up just short in their first-ever title game appearance.
Albuquerque, NMKOAT 7

Longhorns defeat Warriors to win 1A state championship

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Logan Longhorns came from behind in an offensive battle to clinch the Class 1A state championship against Gateway Christian. The Longhorns were down 3-1 after the first inning but rallied to claim a 16-7 victory to win the state title. The Class 1A state championship was...
Surry County, NCMount Airy News

Cardinals win West Regional Title

East Surry players dogpile on top of pitcher Benji Gosnell after recording the final out. Folger Boaz grins ear-to-ear after hitting a solo home run against Mountain Island Charter. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News. Cardinal senior Carson Willoughby completes a ground-out by throwing to Luke Brown on first...
Surry County, NCMount Airy News

1A Track and Field State Championship Results

GREENSBORO — The N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A Track and Field Championship was held June 25 at N.C. A&T State University. Student-athletes from Millennium Charter Academy, Mount Airy and East Surry competed in the event. The highest individual finish for Surry County athletes was fourth and was shared by Ava Utt and William Mayfield.
TennisWilkes Journal Patriot

East’s Prevette, Blevins take fourth at regionals

The East Wilkes doubles team of senior Sylvia Prevette and junior Tristen Blevins finished fourth in the 1A West Regional tournament that ended Saturday at Elkin Park. “Sylvia Prevette, Tristen Blevins, Jordan Schubart, Brianna Martin, Kristie Brown and Kaleigh Couch had a strong showings at regionals,” said East’s coach, Aaron Simmons. Prevette and Blevins qualified for the 1A state finals Friday at Cary Tennis Park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy