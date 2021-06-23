East Surry takes 1A West Regional, advances to state championship with 7-1 win over Mountain Island Charter

CHATHAM, Va. — Chatham High School’s varsity baseball team won the Region 2C championship last week. The Cavaliers beat Nelson County 7-3 in the region quarterfinals. Winning pitcher Alex Van Pelt went four innings, struck out five batters, allowed one run, and gave up two hits. Christian Lancaster, who was two for three at the plate, hit a three-run homerun in the bottom of the first inning to put Chatham ahead 3-0. Chatham scored a couple runs in the fourth, and put a couple insurance runs on the board in the sixth. Matt Arnold went three for four with a couple doubles and three RBIs. Carrington Aaron went two for four at the plate.