65daysofstatic Releases New Wreckage Systems EP Available Data

By Tristan Kinnett
mxdwn.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectronic/rock band 65daysofstatic shared a new EP from their Wreckage Systems continuous livestream called Available Data. It’s a two-track ~20 minute release of algorithmically-produced music. Available Data is the third EP the band has shared from the project, featuring similarly moodly electronic loops to the last two, Under the Summs...

music.mxdwn.com
